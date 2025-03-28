Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's baby girl gets a special welcome at home. See pic

New mom Athiya Shetty recently shared a heartwarming glimpse into her personal life on social media. The actor posted a special picture that appeared to be from the welcome ceremony of her and cricketer KL Rahul's newborn daughter. Also read: Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's baby girl gets a loving welcome from Bollywood: Hugs and squishes Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul were blessed with a baby girl on March 24.

Athiya gives sneak peek into welcome ceremony

Athiya took to Instagram on March 28 to share a glimpse into a special welcome ceremony. She shared a photograph of two ornately decorated thalis on her Instagram stories. One thali was adorned with a lot of flower petals, while the other featured an arrangement of pink roses, sindoor, and rice - elements traditionally used in Hindu ceremonies. The actor wrote "aum" on the top of the picture.

Athiya’s mother Mana Shetty also reposted the actor’s Instagram story on her, along with an evil-eye and a red-heart emoji.

Athiya's Insta Story.

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul welcome baby girl

On March 24, the couple took to Instagram to share a joint post to announce the news. Sharing the news, the couple posted a painting of two swans with a message that read, “Blessed with a baby girl”. The baby was born on Monday as the picture mentions “24-03-2025". Athiya, the daughter of actor Suniel Shetty, and KL Rahul shared the picture without writing anything, but putting a baby with a halo and wings emoji. This is their first child together.

Last year in November, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul took to Instagram to announce their pregnancy to their fans and well-wishers. Athiya, along with KL Rahul, shared a joint note to share the update on their personal life. The note read, “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025”.

In January 2019, KL Rahul met the actor through a mutual friend, and they instantly connected. Since then, their relationship has blossomed over the years After dating for several years, Athiya got married to KL Rahul in 2023. The wedding took place at Suniel’s farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close family members and friends.