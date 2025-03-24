Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's baby girl gets a loving welcome from Bollywood: Hugs and squishes

Warm welcome for Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's baby girl

Athiya and KL Rahul took to Instagram to confirm that they became parents on Monday. Kiara, Kriti, Aditi Rao Hydari and Arjun Kapoor led the congratulatory messages, showering love and blessings on the family.

Aditi posted a heartfelt message in the comment section, saying, "Congratulationssssssssss. Hugs and squishes (Hearts and hug emoji)”.

Parineeti Chopra also took to Instagram to congratulate the couple. She wrote, "Congratss guys”, with Mrunal Thakur also writing “Congratulations”

Actor Arjun Kapoor also extended his warm wishes to the new parents, writing, “#squishy!!! Congratulations guys”. Kiara, who is expecting her first baby with Sidharth Malhotra, dropped heart emojis on the post.

Actor Kriti Sanon shared, “Omg!!! Congrats you two”, while Malaika Arora wrote, “Congratulations n god bless”. Shanaya Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar also joined in to congratulate the new parents.

On Monday, the couple took to Instagram to share a joint post to announce the news. Sharing the news, the couple posted a painting of two swans with a message that read, “Blessed with a baby girl”. The baby was born on Monday as the picture mentions “24-03-2025". Athiya, the daughter of actor Suniel Shetty, and KL Rahul shared the picture without writing anything, but putting a baby with a halo and wings emoji. This is their first child together.

Last year in November, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul took to Instagram to announce their pregnancy to their fans and well-wishers. Athiya, along with KL Rahul, shared a joint note to share the update on their personal life. The note read, “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025”. In January 2019, KL Rahul met the actor through a mutual friend, and they instantly connected. Since then, their relationship has blossomed over the years After dating for several years, Athiya got married to KL Rahul in 2023. The wedding took place at Suniel’s farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close family members and friends.