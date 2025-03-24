Menu Explore
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul blessed with a baby girl. Check out the sweet announcement

BySugandha Rawal
Mar 24, 2025 08:41 PM IST

Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul on Monday took to Instagram to share the good news with fans.

Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul have embarked on a new journey together - parenthood. Athiya and KL Rahul have announced the arrival of their baby girl, sharing the joyful news with their fans on social media. Also read: Athiya Shetty's pregnancy photoshoot with KL Rahul was a masterclass in maternity style: Here's everything she wore

Athiya Shetty poses with her husband KL Rahul.
Athiya Shetty poses with her husband KL Rahul.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul share joyful news

On Monday, the couple took to Instagram to share a joint post to announce the news. Sharing the news, the couple posted a painting of two swans with a message that read, “Blessed with a baby girl”.

The baby was born on Monday as the picture mentions “24-03-2025". Athiya, the daughter of actor Suniel Shetty, and KL Rahul shared the picture without writing anything, but putting a baby with a halo and wings emoji. This is their first child together.

As they shared the news, their fans and well-wishers flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, wishing the new parents a lifetime of love, happiness, and adventure with their little one. “Congrats and love and blessings to your darling little angel doll… love and more love,” wrote on fan, while many dropped heart emojis.

Athiya announces pregnancy

Last year in November, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul took to Instagram to announce the good news to their fans and well-wishers. Athiya, along with KL Rahul, shared a joint note to share the update on their personal life. The note read, “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025”. The sweet announcement came with visuals of little feet and an evil eye. Athiya, daughter of actor Suniel Shetty, shared the note with a white heart emoji.

In January 2019, KL Rahul met the actor through a mutual friend, and they instantly connected. Since then, their relationship has blossomed over the years After dating for several years, Athiya got married to KL Rahul in 2023. The wedding took place at Suniel’s farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close family members and friends.

