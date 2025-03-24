Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul blessed with a baby girl. Check out the sweet announcement

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul share joyful news

On Monday, the couple took to Instagram to share a joint post to announce the news. Sharing the news, the couple posted a painting of two swans with a message that read, “Blessed with a baby girl”.

The baby was born on Monday as the picture mentions “24-03-2025". Athiya, the daughter of actor Suniel Shetty, and KL Rahul shared the picture without writing anything, but putting a baby with a halo and wings emoji. This is their first child together.

As they shared the news, their fans and well-wishers flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, wishing the new parents a lifetime of love, happiness, and adventure with their little one. “Congrats and love and blessings to your darling little angel doll… love and more love,” wrote on fan, while many dropped heart emojis.

Athiya announces pregnancy

Last year in November, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul took to Instagram to announce the good news to their fans and well-wishers. Athiya, along with KL Rahul, shared a joint note to share the update on their personal life. The note read, “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025”. The sweet announcement came with visuals of little feet and an evil eye. Athiya, daughter of actor Suniel Shetty, shared the note with a white heart emoji.

In January 2019, KL Rahul met the actor through a mutual friend, and they instantly connected. Since then, their relationship has blossomed over the years After dating for several years, Athiya got married to KL Rahul in 2023. The wedding took place at Suniel’s farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close family members and friends.