Athiya Shetty's pregnancy photoshoot with KL Rahul was a masterclass in maternity style: Here's everything she wore

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will soon welcome their first baby. Recently, the couple delighted their fans by sharing beautiful pictures from their pregnancy photoshoot. The actor and model's sartorial choices in the gorgeous pictures are a masterclass in maternity style. Here's everything that the new mom-to-be wore so you can steal some styling tips for your wardrobe. Athiya Shetty glows in her pregnancy photoshoot with KL Rahul.

What Athiya Shetty wore for her maternity photoshoot with KL Rahul

On March 12, Athiya and KL Rahul took to Instagram to share pictures from the pregnancy photoshoot. The couple captioned the post, “Oh, baby!” A few photos show Athiya cradling her baby bump as she and her cricketer husband cuddle each other. In a few pictures, she posed alone while smiling and soaking up the sun. The couple announced the pregnancy on November 8 of last year.

Swipe to see Athiya's looks:

Let's decode her outfits.

Look 1: Fall in love with beige

Athiya wore a beige ribbed dress in a couple of photos from the maternity shoot. The ensemble is from Sandro Paris and features a crew neckline, a ribbed design, a relaxed figure-hugging silhouette highlighting her growing baby bump, full-length sleeves, and a maxi hem length. She styled the ensemble with centre-parted loose tresses, dainty earrings, flushed cheeks, feathered brows, and minimal glam.

Look 2: The classic white shirt with denim

Athiya posed barefoot in the second outfit, which featured a white linen shirt from Ituvana and acid-washed light blue wide-legged denim trousers from Michael Kors. The blouse features a collared neckline, half-length sleeves, a relaxed fit, and front button closures. Athiya left a few buttons of her shirt open and overturned the waist of the jeans to show off her baby bump.

Look 3 and 4: Earthy tones

The third look is a deep brown sweater and skirt set from a clothing brand called Ura. The knit blouse features a crew neckline, a relaxed fit, full-length billowy sleeves, cinched cuffs, and a drop-shoulder design. She styled the ensemble with a statement gold cuff, earrings, pink lips, loose tresses, flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, and feathered brows.

Adding another earthy tone to the ensemble, Athiya wore a light beige co-ord set by Zegna. It features a crew neck cashmere sweater and matching flared pants. She styled the ensemble with gold ear hoops, loose locks, and a no-makeup makeup look.

Look 5: The all-black fit

For the last look from the photoshoot, Athiya chose a black off-the-shoulder gown by Deme. The floor-length dress features full-length sleeves, a fitted bodice, a sheer billowy skirt, and a gathered design on the bust.