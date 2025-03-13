Menu Explore
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan slay the simple airport look with Jeh and Taimur as they leave for Holi vacation

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Mar 13, 2025 08:36 AM IST

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan travelled with Taimur and Jeh ahead of Holi celebrations. While Kareena wore a black and white outfit, Saif looked dapper. 

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were clicked at the Mumbai airport with their kids, Taimur and Jeh. The family took a flight out of the city ahead of Holi celebrations. It seems they will not be celebrating the festival of colours in Mumbai. Let's decode what Kareena and Saif wore at the airport.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan travel with their kids, Taimur and Jeh.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan travel with their kids, Taimur and Jeh.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor turns apsara for IIFA 2025 in corset saree recreated from 17-year-old Tarun Tahiliani look. Pics, video

What Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan wore to the airport

The paparazzi clicked Saif and Kareena at the Mumbai airport in the early hours. The clip shows Saif holding Taimur's hands as Kareena follows with their nanny, who holds Jeh in her arms. She also greeted the paparazzi and posed for them before entering the airport. While Kareena wore a white tee, black tights, and a long coat, Saif complemented her with a printed shirt and denim jeans.

Details about Kareena's look

Known for her impeccable fashion sense and a steal-worthy wardrobe, Kareena's airport look has always been a statement about clean, chic and effortless sartorial choices. This look, too, ticks all the boxes. She wore a turtle neck fitted white tee and paired it with black tights that sculpted her toned legs like a second skin.

Kareena completed the airport look by layering the outfit with a long black coat featuring full-length sleeves, notch lapel collars, an open front, side slits, and a relaxed fitting. She styled the ensemble with white ribbed socks, chunky white sneakers, sunglasses, a large Hermes Birkin tote bag, and rings. With her hair left loose in a centre parting, she chose rose pink tinted lips, flushed cheeks, and minimal makeup to round off the glam.

As for Saif, the navy T-shirt he wore features an American flag print on the front, full-length sleeves, a crew neckline, and a fitted silhouette accentuating his muscles. He paired the top with acid-washed dark blue denim jeans featuring a straight-leg fitting. He styled the ensemble with nerdy glasses, tan suede boots, a bracelet, and a luxury watch. His moustache stole the show.

