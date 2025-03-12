Parents-to-be Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul serve couple goals, gaze at each other lovingly in new pics

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will soon become parents. The actor announced her pregnancy a few months ago in November. Now she has dropped a series of new pictures with KL Rahul, where they were seen holding hands and smiling. (Also read: Athiya Shetty shows off her baby bump as she cheers for KL Rahul's match-winning performance in Champions Trophy final) Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul shared a bunch of pictures together.

Athiya and KL Rahul's latest post

Athiya and KL Rahul dropped beautiful new pictures in a joint Instagram post on Wednesday evening, where she flaunted her baby bump. In one the pictures, she was seen holding him close as they lied down on the sofa. Athiya wore a light yellow outfit, while Rahul opted for a white tee and a pair of jeans. In another picture, Athiya was seen giving a forehead kiss to him. Athiya was seen soaking in the morning sun, wearing an oversized white shirt in a second picture. The caption read, “Oh, baby! 🍃🐣💐🪬♾️💘”

Celebs send wishes to the couple

Reacting to the pictures, several celebrity friends of the couple poured good wishes in the comments section. Actor Ananya Panday commented, “I’m so ready for thjs baby!!!” Kiara Advani, who also announced her pregnancy a few weeks ago, commented with red heart emoticons. Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, “My eyes… my heart…” Ranveer Singh commented, “❤️ Love and blessings.”

Athiya cheered for KL Rahul as he helped the Indian cricket team to a historic win at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday. She took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of herself standing next to the TV in a dimly lit room. She tagged him and shared a red heart emoticon in the caption.

Athiya along with KL Rahul shared a joint note to share the update on their personal life in November last year. The note read, “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025”. After dating for several years, Athiya got married to KL Rahul in 2023. The wedding took place at Suniel’s farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close family members and friends.