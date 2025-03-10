Athiya Shetty shows off her baby bump as she cheers for KL Rahul's match-winning performance in Champions Trophy final

Actor Athiya Shetty had a special post for husband, cricketer KL Rahul, as he shepherded the Indian cricket team to a historic win at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday. The actor, who is expecting her first child with Rahul, shared a picture of herself with her baby bump, cheering on for Rahul. (Also read: Virat Kohli runs up to the stands to hug Anushka Sharma as India win Champions Trophy; fans can't stop gushing over them) Athiya Shetty shared an appreciation post for KL Rahul.

On Sunday, moments after Team India beat New Zealand in a tense final at Dubai, Athiya took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of herself standing next to the TV in a dimly lit room. Her baby bump was visible in the picture. Athiya looked at the TV, which showed Rahul celebrating after the win. She tagged Rahul and added a heart emoji.

Athiya Shetty's post for KL Rahul.

India win Champions Trophy

India secured their third ICC Champions Trophy title, defeating New Zealand by four wickets in a nail-biting final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. This victory marks India's second successive white-ball title win.

India witnessed standout performances from several players in the final, particularly Varun Charkavarthy, skipper Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul. While Rohit took home the Player of the Match award, Rahul contributed with a vital unbeaten 34, staying till the end and batting with the tail to take India home in the final.

Athiya and KL Rahul's relationship

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tied the knot on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. The couple announced their pregnancy in November 2024 with an adorable post. The note read, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025" (with baby feet emojis), accompanied by clip art of an evil eye.

Athiya, who made her acting debut in 2015 with Hero, has also appeared in films like Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor.