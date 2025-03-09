Virat Kohli runs up to the stands to hug Anushka Sharma as India win Champions Trophy; fans can't stop gushing over them

The Indian cricket team beat New Zealand to lift the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday night in Dubai. As the team, along with the rest of the country, celebrated the historic triumph, Virat Kohli had eyes only for wife, Anushka Sharma. The star cricketer ran up to the stands to embrace his wife as the actor beamed with pride. Virat Kohli embraced Anushka Sharma after India's win over NZ in the 2025 Champions Trophy final.

Virat Kohli hugs Anushka Sharma

The emotionally charged hug and a video of them smiling afterwards have gone viral on social media since then, with fans calling them couple goals. One fan wrote, “Such a lovely moment.” Another added, “Family is first. Virat is such a gentleman.” One tweet summed up the adulation: “The world is at his feet and he wants to share the moment with her (heart emoji).”

Team India's historic triumph

India secured their third ICC Champions Trophy title, defeating New Zealand by four wickets in a nail-biting final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. This victory marks India's second successive white-ball title win.

India witnessed standout performances from several players in the final, particularly Varun Charkavarthy, skipper Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul.

Talking after the match in the post-match proceedings, Virat said, "It has been amazing, we wanted to bounce back after a tough Australian tour (Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25), and wanted to win a big tournament, so to win the Champions Trophy is amazing."

Virat had a good tournament but did not fire in the final. However, he remained one of the key contributors for Team India in the campaign.

Anushka Sharma's work

Anushka Sharma was last seen on the big screen in 2018 in Zero. Since then, she has been on a long sabbatical. The actor has filmed Chakda Xpress, her Netflix film in which she plays cricketer Jhulan Goswami. However, there has been no update on its release since 2022.

(With ANI inputs)