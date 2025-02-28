Suniel Shetty reveals when Athiya, KL Rahul's baby is due; says daughter is looking ‘most beautiful’ while pregnant

Actor Suniel Shetty is on cloud nine as he will soon be a grandfather. Talking to Chanda Kochhar on her podcast, he revealed that when daughter Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul’s first baby is due, he shared his excitement for the addition to the family. (Also Read: KL Rahul cradles Athiya Shetty's baby bump, actor radiates pregnancy glow in outing with friends. See pics) KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty announced in November last year that they're about to be parents soon.

Suniel Shetty on Athiya’s baby

Suniel was asked what dinner table conversations look like in the Shetty household, and he replied, “Right now, probably the grandchild. There’s no other conversation, and we don’t want any other conversation. We’re just looking forward (to meeting the grandchild) in April.”

The actor also shared that he thinks Athiya looks the ‘most beautiful’ now, adding, “Everything revolves around the baby; whether it’s a boy, it’s a girl, nothing matters. I always thought, I mean women overall, but I always thought Mana (his wife) looked the most beautiful when she was pregnant. I see Athiya and she’s looking the most beautiful.”

About the couple

Athiya, who acted in films like Hero, Mubarakan, and Motichoor Chaknachoor, married Indian cricketer Rahul in January 2023 after dating him for a few years.

In April last year, Suniel spoke about becoming a 'nana (grandfather)' in one of the episodes of Dance Deewane. When host Bharti Singh teased Suniel Shetty about what kind of ‘nana’ he would be, the actor responded, “Yes, next season when I come (on Dance Deewane), I will be walking on the stage like a nana.”

Fans believed the actor had confirmed on the show that Athiya and Rahul would soon be parents. The couple did not respond to speculation back then. The same month on Rahul’s birthday, Suniel called him his ‘son’ and wrote, “They say it’s not what we have in life, but who we have in our life that matters. Feeling blessed to have you in ours for it’s a connection I can’t explain.”

Athiya and Rahul announced in November that they are having their first baby in 2025.