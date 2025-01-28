KL Rahul cradles Athiya Shetty's baby bump, actor radiates pregnancy glow in outing with friends. See pics

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are all set to embrace parenthood soon. The couple, who tied the knot in 2023, shared the joyous news in November last year. Recently, Athiya and Rahul celebrated with their friends and a cute picture from the outing showed the dad-to-be cradling her baby bump. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul had an outing with friends recently.

Athiya and KL Rahul with friends

On Monday, Athiya Shetty's friend took to Instagram Stories and shared an adorable picture with the couple. In the photo, the couple is seen posing with their friends, with KL Rahul wrapping his arm around Athiya. The actor looked stunning and exuded a radiant pregnancy glow as she posed alongside her husband. The couple twinned in black-and-white outfits for the evening. The caption on the picture read, “Babies, having a baby.”

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul with their friends. (Twitter)

Athiya Shetty enjoys South Indian food.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor also shared a cute selfie with Athiya on Instagram, showing the two smiling for the camera. Athiya also posted a picture offering a glimpse of her delicious meal, featuring South Indian delicacies like idli and sambhar.

Athiya Shetty radiates pregnancy glow as she poses with Akanksha Ranjan.

Parents-to-be celebrated their second wedding anniversary

After dating for several years, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot in January 2023. The couple recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary. Athiya took to Instagram to share an unseen picture from their dreamy wedding, writing, "Happy 2 to my forever." In the photo, Athiya was seen embracing KL Rahul tightly while they were dressed in their wedding outfits. Suniel Shetty, Ahan Shetty, and Mana Shetty also wished the couple on their special day.

In November last year, they announced their pregnancy on Instagram with the caption, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025." While Athiya has been on a break from films, she is often spotted supporting her husband during his cricket matches. During India's recent Australia tour, Athiya and Anushka Sharma were seen spending time together after a cricket match. This was the first time Athiya was publicly seen with her baby bump.