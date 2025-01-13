Athiya Shetty's pregnancy glow steals the show in adorable pic with KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child together. The couple, known for keeping their personal lives private, recently gave fans a glimpse into a special moment. KL Rahul shared a few unseen photos from his time in Australia, including a heartwarming snapshot of him adoringly gazing at his pregnant wife, Athiya. Also read: Athiya Shetty debuts baby bump, spotted hanging out with Anushka Sharma in Australia. Watch Last year in November, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul took to Instagram to announce that they are expecting.

Athiya flaunts her baby bump

On Monday, KL Rahul took to Instagram to share moments from his visit to Australia. He was in the country recently to play the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In the first picture, KL Rahul is seen sitting in a cafe on the street and enjoying his coffee. The second picture shows two cups of coffee and a brownie, hinting that he was out on a coffee date with Athiya.

The cricketer’s photo dump included candid shots of him going about his daily life, such as getting into a car, standing in front of a house, and sitting on a bench. A serene beachscape also made an appearance.

However, it was the final picture that stole the show. The photo captured a heartwarming moment of KL and Athiya sitting outside a cosy cafe. Athiya looked radiant, sipping on a coffee while wearing a snug sweater and oversized grey denims. And her husband, KL Rahul, couldn't take his eyes off her. He was captured adoringly gazing at her and her baby bump. A sweet treat, a cinnamon bun, sat between them, adding to the intimate and joyful atmosphere.

“Aus leftovers,” he wrote while sharing the pictures.

The adorable moment warmed fans' hearts, with many taking to the comments section to express their delight. "Little KL is coming!" exclaimed one enthusiastic fan, while another gushed, "Very cool, amazing, love it so much!" The post was also flooded with red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Athiya announces pregnancy

Last year in November, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul took to Instagram to announce the good news to their fans and well-wishers. Athiya, along with KL Rahul, shared a joint note to share the update on their personal life. The note read, “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025”. The sweet announcement came with visuals of little feet and an evil eye. Athiya, daughter of actor Suniel Shetty, shared the note with a white heart emoji.

As soon as the news was announced, their friends and family members took to the comment section to share congratulatory messages. In January 2019, KL Rahul met the actor through a mutual friend, and they instantly connected. Since then, their relationship has blossomed over the years After dating for several years, Athiya got married to KL Rahul in 2023. The wedding took place at Suniel’s farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close family members and friends.