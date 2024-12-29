Athiya Shetty debuts baby bump, spotted hanging out with Anushka Sharma in Australia. Watch

Athiya Shetty and Anushka Sharma are currently in Australia, to show support for their cricketer-husbands KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. The two actors were seen hanging out together after the match in a new video, sporting a casual look. This is also the first time that Athiya was seen with her baby bump. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul made the announcement that they were soon going to be parents in November. (Also read: Anushka Sharma is all smiles as she poses with Nitish Kumar Reddy's family in Australia. See pic) Athiya Shetty and Anushka Sharma were spotted hanging out together.

Athiya flaunts her baby bump

In the video, the two actors were seen making their way inside an eatery together. Anushka sported a white shirt and paired it with light blue jeans, whereas Athiya looked stylish in a striped t-shirt paired and a denim skirt. Anushka walked ahead, as Athiya followed right behind, chatting with someone from the team.

On Saturday, a picture emerged of Anushka posing with cricketer Nitish Kumar Reddy's family. Nitish was the star of Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test as he went on to make his first international century against Australia. His father, Mutyala Reddy, shared the picture on his Instagram Stories and wrote in the caption: “A lovely moment.”

More details

In November Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul took to Instagram to announce the news of the pregnancy. The note read, “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025”. The sweet announcement came with visuals of little feet and an evil eye.

Athiya got married to KL Rahul in 2023. The wedding took place at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close family members and friends.

Meanwhile, Anushka is the mother of two kids- daughter Vamika and son Akaay. The actor was last seen in Zero, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.