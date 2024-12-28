Anushka Sharma is all smiles as she poses with Nitish Kumar Reddy's family in Australia. See pic

Nitish Kumar Reddy was the breakout star of Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test as he went on to make his first international century against Australia. His father, Mutyala Reddy, who was spotted in the stands praying for his son's success, was seen in tears as Nitish crossed the century mark. Mutyala took to his Instagram Stories to share a picture with Anushka Sharma, who was in Australia to support husband and cricketer Virat Kohli. (Also read: Anushka Sharma praises chess world champion D Gukesh's father Dr Rajinikanth as he opens up about sacrifice) Anushka Sharma is currently in Australia to support husband Virat Kohli and Team India.

Anushka with Nitish's family

In the picture, Anushka was seen in a white top and denim jeans, posing along with Nitish's family, which included father Mutyala, and his sister. “A lovely moment,” Mutyala wrote in the caption.

Nitish's father was visibly emotional after the young cricketer clocked a century. “For our family, it’s a special day and we cannot forget this day in our life. He has been performing well since the age group of 14-15, and now in international cricket, it’s a very special feeling," he said.

On Day 2 of the Boxing test, a video emerged on social media where Virat Kohli was seen he received a chorus of boos as he walked back to the dressing room. He lost his cool at a fan after he was seemingly provoked following his dismissal on 36 in the Boxing Day Test.

Meanwhile, Anushka is in Australia with her two kids, Vamika and Akaay. Virat and Anushka celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on December 11. She gave a sneek peak into their Christmas celebrations with a selfie with Virat, on her Instagram Stories, captioning it, “Best day ever!”

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Zero, which released in 2018. It starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She has been on an acting break since then. She will be seen next in Chakdah Express, although the release date of the biopic drama has not been announced yet.