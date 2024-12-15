Anushka Sharma praises chess world champion D Gukesh's father Dr Rajinikanth as he opens up about sacrifice

D Gukesh scripted history as he became the youngest world chess champion at the age of 18. The Indian grandmaster defeated defending champion Ding Liren in the decisive Game 14 to claim the title. Actor Anushka Sharma has reacted to the chess prodigy's father's words in which he was seen talking about the journey of his son in these years. (Also read: D Gukesh goes from world champion to internet darling with a hilarious ‘do not touch’ pic) Anushka Sharma reacted to Gukesh D's father's words.

Anushka took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video where Gukesh's father, Dr Rajinikanth was seen saying, “Sacrifice is a big word. It is a duty of the parents to give to kids if they are talented in something. When he meant to us… when he started chess career in the beginning stage I could work my career and profession and in the weekends I would go and take him for weekend tournaments or something. Once he was gaining rating and strength we had to travel abroad. One of us, me or my wife, had to take a conscious decision to accompany him for tournaments and someone has to continue practice. I took a decision of travelling with him and my wife took the decision of supporting the family economically. This is natural, any parent will do it for their kids. It is not a big deal for us.”

Anushka Sharma via Instagram Stories.

Sharing the video, Anushka wrote in the caption: “Beautiful words by a champion parent (red heart emoticon).”

Rajinikanth had to quit his well-respected job as an ENT surgeon, and Padma, a microbiologist, had to take up the mantle for the family.

The championship match was a gripping contest, with both players beginning on an equal footing. Ding Liren, determined to force a tie-breaker, put up a formidable fight. However, a crucial mistake by the defending champion paved the way for Gukesh’s historic victory.

After the win, Gukesh walked out of the room and had a heartfelt moment with his father. Surrounded by photographers and fans, the two shared an extremely emotional hug.