When 11-year-old Gukesh D revealed his 'youngest world champion' ambition, throwback video goes viral

Indian Grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju became the youngest world champion in history after defeating Ding Liren of China. People from all walks of life, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shared congratulatory posts for the 18-year-old champion. Vikas Khanna also joined the celebration with a throwback video of Gukesh. It shows an 11-year-old Gukesh confidently revealing that he wants to be the “youngest world champion” during an interview. Vikas Khanna shared the throwback video of Gukesh D with the caption: "Power of manifestation". (Screengrab)

“Power of manifestation,” the celebrity chef simply wrote as he posted the video on Instagram. In the video, a young Gukesh confidently says he wants to become the youngest world champion when asked, “What do you want to do when you grow up?”

The 11-year-old replies, "I want to become the youngest world champion." He leaves the interview to welcome his answer with a smile. Seven years later, the chess prodigy archives his cherished dream.

Take a look at this video:

Social media is overjoyed:

It didn’t take long for the video to go viral on social media, with many commenting on how belief, focus and hard work can turn one’s desires and dreams into reality. They referred to the concept of manifestation, which Khanna also mentioned in his post.

“If you can dream it, you have the power to do it,” posted an Instagram user. “That's the power of manifestation and congratulations, and I'm proud of him,” added another.

A third expressed, “Happiness in his eyes when his dream came true.” A fourth wrote, “Manifest your dream, believe in your hard work and trust the Universe.”

He became the second Indian to win this title after legendary Viswanathan Anand. By becoming the champion, Gukesh will take home $1.3 million in prize money from the total pool of $2.5 million.

What are your thoughts on this throwback video of Gukesh?