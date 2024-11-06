Chef Vikas Khanna's subtle 'Indian cuisine' reminder to Donald Trump: 'Like you promised'

As Donald Trump secured a stunning victory in the US elections, celebrities and leaders came together to congratulate the 47th President of the United States. Among them was renowned Indian chef Vikas Khanna who took to Instagram to share a picture of himself shaking hands with the president. The photo was clicked at Rashtrapati Bhavan in 2020 during a dinner hosted by then President Ram Nath Kovind in honour of Donald Trump.(Instagram/vikaskhannagroup)

The photo was clicked at Rashtrapati Bhavan in 2020 during a dinner hosted by then President Ram Nath Kovind in honour of Donald Trump. Vikas Khanna was pictured along with Grammy winning music composer AR Rahman while interacting with Trump and PM Narendra Modi.

Take a look at the post here:

In his post, Khanna mentioned a promise Trump made to him during their meeting four years ago and addressed him as "Mr President". "Hello Mr. President! Hope to cook Indian cuisine at The White House as you promised the last time we met," he wrote in the caption.

‘Did not expect that from you’

The post quickly went viral on Instagram and garnered nearly 50,000 likes but the comments were divided by Khanna's apparent support for Trump's victory. While some hailed the possibility for Indian cuisine to be enjoyed at the White House now, others were shocked by Khanna's message to Trump.

"Oh wow, did not expect that fom you. Unfollowed and will not be back at your restaurant," wrote one user.

"Seriously? This makes me like you a lot less now," said another user.

"Was not expecting this from my favourite childhood chef," read a third comment.

Meanwhile, others were surprised by the critical comments and showed their support for Khanna.

"Why so much hate? that guy is just congratulating the to-be president on basis of his previous interactions," asked one user.

"Would love to see you cook there," wrote another user.

"This is amazing. Excited for you. I find 47 to be absolutely inspirational. He doesn't let hate ever get to him," read one comment.

(Also read: Isha and Mukesh Ambani dine at chef Vikas Khanna’s New York restaurant. Watch)