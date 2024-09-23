Isha and Mukesh Ambani dine at chef Vikas Khanna’s New York restaurant. Watch

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, along with daughter Isha Ambani Piramal, paid a visit to chef Vikas Khanna’s New York restaurant Bungalow yesterday. The team at Bungalow went the extra mile to welcome their special guests - using Isha Ambani’s favourite flower, the rose, to decorate the premises. The original logo of Reliance was also recreated using marigold flowers for the father-daughter duo. Isha and Mukesh Ambani with Vikas Khanna at his New York restaurant.(Instagram/@vikaskhannagroup)

Michelin Star chef Vikas Khanna personally welcomed Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani to his flagship New York restaurant. Footage shared on Bungalow’s Instagram page shows Isha Ambani walking into Bungalow with chef Vikas Khanna as her security detail followed.

The Amritsar-born chef requested Mukesh and Isha Ambani to light diyas at his New York restaurant. “We will continue to light candles using this flame until Diwali. As a symbol of celebrations & continuity of light,” he explained on Instagram.

“We used Isha Ambani‘s favourite roses to adorn Bungalow today. Six different varieties of roses were used along with Ganga Jal to welcome the guests,” Khanna said, adding that it was an honour to cook for the Ambani and Piramal families today.

Isha Ambani wore jeans and a long-sleeved blouse for the occasion, while Mukesh Ambani was seen dressed casually in a black shirt.

Take a look at the video below:

Inspired by India’s vintage clubhouses, Michelin Star chef Vikas Khanna’s restaurant Bungalow in New York is a tribute to Indian culinary traditions. The fine dining restaurant offers an extensive menu with several plant-based food options - Mukesh Ambani and family famously being vegetarians.

In fact, the lavish wedding celebrations of the youngest Reliance scion, Anant Ambani, had featured an all-vegetarian menu. Top chefs from across the world were flown in to Mumbai to cater for the wedding and pre-wedding functions, which were attended by a handful of world leaders, several tech CEOs like Mark Zuckerberg, a galaxy of Bollywood stars, Indian and international industrialists and more.