Radhika Merchant calls Nita Ambani 'CEO of wedding', shares how Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta helped in planning

While we all witnessed the extravagant wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, it is safe to say that it looked no less than a dream. However, the planning behind the events, the dresses and much more would have taken an army of people, and it seems Nita Ambani was the head of this. Recently, Radhika Merchant told Vogue, how her mother-in-law the CEO of the wedding and expressed her admiration towards her. Nita Ambani poses for a pic with Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and Radhika Merchant. (Instagram)

What did Radhika Merchant say about Nita Ambani?

"My mother-in-law was the CEO of the wedding, as I like to say. It was Nita's commitment and vision that brought our entire celebration to life," said Radhika to Vogue. She also shared that the planning was overseen by Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta. The family employed internal staff members and many teams of event planners to meticulously prepare the multi-week celebration, working nonstop. (Also Read: Internet defends Shloka Mehta for struggling to stay awake at Anant Ambani’s post-wedding event: 'She has 2 kids’)

She also shared that their wedding weekend was chosen with the intent. Radhika said, "The dates were strategically chosen from the 12th, 13th, and 14th of July upon the advice of our family pujari, who identified synchronic moments for our celebrations based on auspicious astrological alignments in both my charts as well as Anant's. It was a meticulous process."

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant:

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married on July 12 at Jio World Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The wedding was attended by numerous celebrities, world leaders, politicians and social media influencers. There three-day wedding celebrations came to an end yesterday, July 15. (Also Read: Anant Ambani wedding becomes India’s hottest trend: Here’s what everyone is Googling)

Before the wedding, the couple had two pre-wedding ceremonies. The first ceremony took place in Jamnagar, Gujarat and the other was held on a cruise in Italy. Both the celebrations saw a myriad of guests and world leaders.