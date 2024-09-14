‘Shloka-Radhika aaye kya’: Mukesh Ambani waits for his bahus before aarti at Lalbaugcha Raja. Video

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani, accompanied by his son Anant Ambani, visited the Lalbaugcha Raja temple in Mumbai on Saturday as part of the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. The prominent business family sought blessings from Lord Ganesh during the annual celebration, which holds significant importance for the Ambanis. Mukesh Ambani waits for his daughters-in-law, Shloka and Radhika, during the Aarti at Lalbaugcha Raja temple.(Instagram/@htlifestyle)

(Also read: Mukesh Ambani, with bahus Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant in tow, visits Lalbaugcha Raja)

A video shared on Instagram by HT Lifestyle shows Mukesh Ambani patiently waiting for his daughters-in-law, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant, to join him for the Aarti. In the video, Mukesh can be heard asking Anant in Hindi, “Shloka-Radhika aaye kya?” (Has Shloka and Radhika arrived?), to which Anant responds, “They are coming.”

Watch the viral video here:

Temple visit amid tight security

Earlier, on Friday too, Mukesh Ambani, Anant, Radhika Merchant, and Shloka Mehta made their way to Lalbaugcha Raja amidst heavy security. The family sought blessings from Lord Ganesh, surrounded by throngs of devotees.

Despite the tight security, the Ambanis were spotted engaging with the crowd, and Mukesh Ambani was seen chatting with his daughters-in-law while leaving the temple. Notably, Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani was absent during the visit.

Ganesh Visarjan at Antilia

The Ambanis performed the immersion ceremony (visarjan) of their Ganpati idol on Sunday night at Chowpatty Beach. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were spotted dancing joyfully to the rhythm of drums, dressed in traditional outfits for the occasion. Nita Ambani, Anant, and Radhika travelled from their residence, Antilia, to the immersion site on a truck, accompanied by celebrity friends like Orry and Shanaya Kapoor.

(Also read: Anant Ambani donates 20-kg gold crown, valued at ₹15 crore, to Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja)

Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in style

Earlier, the Ambanis hosted a grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at their Mumbai home, Antilia, which saw the presence of Bollywood stars and the entire Ambani family, including Anil Ambani and his wife, Tina Ambani. This year marks the first major festival for the Ambani family after Anant and Radhika’s wedding in July.

The Ganpati idol at Antilia, affectionately called "Antilia cha Raja (King of Antilia)," has become a focal point of their annual celebrations, symbolising the family’s deep devotion to Lord Ganesh.