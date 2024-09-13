Mukesh Ambani, with bahus Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant in tow, visits Lalbaugcha Raja

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and family visited the Lalbaugcha Raja temple in Mumbai to offer prayers to Lord Ganesh on Friday night as part of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. Mukesh Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja temple.

Ambani, his younger son Anant and wife Radhika Merchant as well his elder daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta entered the temple amid tight security to seek blessings of Lord Ganesh. The Ambanis were surrounded by a sea of Ganesh devotees and security guards as they made their way to the idol.

While leaving the temple, Mukesh Ambani was spotted chatting with his daughters-in-law while Anant Ambani was a step behind them. Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani, wife of the Reliance Industries chairman, was not seen at Lalbaugcha Raja temple on Friday night.

On Sunday night, the Ambanis performed the immersion ceremony (visarjan) for the idol of Lord Ganesh that they had kept at their palatial Mumbai home, Antilia. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were seen dancing their hearts out to the beats of drums (dhol). All of them were dressed in traditional outfits.

Nita Ambani, Anant and Radhika travelled to the immersion spot in Chowpatty Beach on a truck from Antilia. They were accompanied by their celebrity friends such as Orry and Shanaya Kapoor.

Last Saturday, the Ambanis hosted a grand celebration at their residence, marking Ganesh Chaturthi. Several Bollywood stars and the entire Ambani family, including Anil Ambani and wife Tina Ambani, were present.

Ganesh Chaturthi is the first big festival for the Ambanis after the grand wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika in July. The family celebrates Lord Ganesh's festival in a grand manner every year. The Ganpati idol at Antilia is popularly known as “Antilia cha Raja (King of Antilia)”.

