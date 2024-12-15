D Gukesh goes from world champion to internet darling with a hilarious ‘do not touch’ pic

Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh has etched his name in the annals of chess history by defeating defending champion Ding Liren to claim the prestigious World Chess Championship title. At just 18 years old, Gukesh has become the youngest-ever world champion, surpassing previous records and earning widespread acclaim. D Gukesh, world chess champion, shared a hilarious Instagram post posing with a funny sign. (Instagram/gukesh.official)

This incredible victory also makes Gukesh India’s second world champion, following in the footsteps of the legendary Viswanathan Anand. With his triumph, he has firmly cemented his place among the greats of the game, inspiring a new generation of chess enthusiasts in India and beyond.

Celebrating with a touch of humour

On Sunday, Gukesh took to Instagram to share a celebratory post with his followers. In the photo, the young champion is seen flashing a broad smile while pointing to a humorous sign that reads, “I know I am pretty, but please do not touch me.”

The post, which has garnered over 200k likes, drew an outpouring of love and admiration from fans.

Social media reactions

One user wrote, “A champion with a sense of humour! You’ve made us proud, Gukesh!” Another commented, “What a brilliant win! You’re the future of Indian chess.”

Fans also highlighted the emotional post-match moment. “The hug with your father melted my heart. Truly inspiring,” remarked another. A fourth user added, “You’ve brought glory to India at just 18. Incredible achievement!”

An emotional finale

The championship match was a gripping contest, with both players beginning on an equal footing. Ding Liren, determined to force a tie-breaker, put up a formidable fight. However, a crucial mistake by the defending champion paved the way for Gukesh’s historic victory.

Overwhelmed with emotion, the young champion broke down in tears moments after securing the win. He later rushed outside to share a heartfelt embrace with his father, a poignant scene that resonated deeply with fans.