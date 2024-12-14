D Gukesh’s tiny fan gets special pillow with their faces to get his autograph: ‘Bhai jeet gaya life mein'

D Gukesh etched his name in the annals of chess history by defeating defending champion Ding Liren to clinch the World Chess Championship title. At just 18 years old, Gukesh has become the youngest-ever world champion, a feat that has sent ripples of pride and joy across the chess community and the nation. With this incredible victory, he also became India’s second world champion after the legendary Viswanathan Anand, cementing his place among the game’s greatest. The image captures D Gukesh’s interaction with a sweet fan. (Instagram/@chesswithlokesh)

Unsurprisingly, social media is abuzz with tributes, celebrations, and videos capturing this historic moment. Among the sea of posts, one particular clip has melted hearts everywhere. The video shows a charming interaction between Gukesh and a tiny fan, and the pure joy on both their faces has left viewers smiling widely.

The video is posted on an Instagram page called Chess With Lokesh. It is shared with a caption, “Cutest fan, sweetest gift, greatest Gukesh.”

In the heartwarming video, a little girl is seen walking up to the chess prodigy D Gukesh, holding something tightly in her hands. With wide-eyed excitement and a beaming smile, she eagerly requests him for an autograph. Gukesh, ever gracious and humble, immediately obliges with a warm smile of his own.

At first, the item she presents remains a delightful mystery, sparking curiosity among onlookers. As the video unfolds, the suspense is finally lifted—it turns out to be a stuffed pillow. But it’s not just any ordinary one. This one is uniquely special, featuring both the little girl’s face and Gukesh’s face on it. The adorable gesture leaves everyone, including Gukesh, visibly delighted. The video beautifully captures not only the young fan’s admiration but also Gukesh’s humility and ability to connect with his admirers.

Take a look at the video:

What did social media say?

“I think he is the most loved person by the kids (he could be the idol person for the next generation),” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “Awwwwwww the pillow with their faces on it. So cute! Damm why didn't I think of such a thing. She won with that idea of hers,” added another.

A third commented, “She is overwhelmed by all the photographers.” A fourth wrote, “Cutest of all,” wrote a fourth.

Gukesh’s game with Liren began on an equal footing where the latter tried his best to force a tie-breaker. However, a mistake of his sealed Gukesh’s victory. After the win, the Indian player broke down into tears and later rushed outside to hug his father tightly.

