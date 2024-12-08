Bengaluru metro becomes the ultimate afterparty as fans belt out Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Ikk Kudi’ post-concert. Watch

Bengaluru recently witnessed a night to remember as Diljit Dosanjh’s concert left fans electrified, and the magic continued well beyond the venue. The Punjabi pop sensation delivered a performance that had the crowd buzzing, but it was the spontaneous singalong that followed, on the Bengaluru metro, that truly captivated the internet. Diljit Dosanjh's concert sparked a viral singalong on Bengaluru Metro, extending the magic. (Instagram)

The unforgettable singalong

After the concert wrapped up, Bengaluru Metro extended its services to accommodate the fans, keeping trains running citywide until midnight. What followed was nothing short of extraordinary. A now-viral video captured fans on the metro, swaying and singing to the beat of Dosanjh’s iconic track Ikk Kudi. The impromptu singalong brought the concert experience into the heart of the city, with everyone enjoying the moment together.

Watch the clip here:

The video, which has since garnered over two lakh views, showcases the infectious energy of the crowd as they belt out the lyrics, filling the train with the sound of celebration. Social media reactions poured in, as users expressed their excitement and admiration. One user commented, "This is the kind of energy we need every day," while another said, "Bengaluru's spirit is unmatchable, from the concert to the metro! Pure joy!" Several fans shared their own experiences, recalling how the singalong made their night even more special. One wrote, "I was there on that train – the vibe was unreal. It felt like one big family enjoying the music together."

Deepika Padukone surprises fans at concert

The night took another unexpected turn when Bollywood star Deepika Padukone made a surprise appearance at the concert. Fans were stunned as photos and videos of her enjoying the show went viral across social media. Dosanjh himself added to the excitement by posting a fun video on Instagram, where he gave a playful shoutout to Padukone’s skincare line. "This is the secret to my beautiful skin," he said with a grin, sparking laughter and applause from the crowd.