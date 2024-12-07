Kannada language row: Woman claims harrowing experience at Diljit Dosanjh’s Bengaluru concert

Diljit Dosanjh performed in Bengaluru as part of his Dil-Luminati tour. Expectedly, several posts about the event, including a video of Deepika Padukone appearing on the stage, surfaced online. An X user also shared a post about attending it but claimed that she had a harrowing experience at the event, and it all started with a language row. An X user’s post about her experience at Diljit Dosanjh’s Bengaluru concert has sparked a discussion on language row. (File Photo)

“I never thought I’ll be saying this, after having lived for so long but BANGALORE WILL COLLAPSE soon because of this language issue. If you’re gonna say ‘then learn’, go ahead but READ ON. Yesterday’s Diljeet concert experience was pathetic,” X user Tanisha Sabherwal claimed.

What happened at the concert?

Sabherwal said that a woman pushed her at the concert, adding that she was fully aware this happened at such a huge gathering. However, she wasn’t prepared for what happened next. According to her, the woman used abusive language and asked her to speak in Kannada when she requested her to back off.

As per Sabherwal, things got heated when a friend tried backing up her, and the woman twisted his arm. One thing led to another, and the woman called the police. However, since Sabherwal had already recorded what transpired, the police didn’t bring any charges against anyone.

“She left and comes back with a police saying my friend was teasing her. And again police had to speak in kannada, of course. We showed the video, clearly it was opposite, and you know what the police said, ‘delete it’. We showed around to the people, and they supported,” she wrote, adding that after the police left them, the woman started crying and “created a whole scene.”

Check out the post here:

https://x.com/tanishaaa03/status/1865225066633429059

What did social media say?

HT.com is unable to independently verify the authenticity of the claim. However, the post sparked a discussion on language row on X.

“You were with the friend who had specs and face glitter? The guy from UP? Gold Pit?” asked an X user. Sabherwal replied, “Yes yes.” The poster replied, “Oh, lmao, I saw it live.”

Another added, “Thanks for sharing but do tell me this. Did people scream at Diljeet to sing in kannada!??” A third commented, “Similar experience with auto drivers in Bangalore. I had an extremely scary incident with one of my friends. Hope you and your friend are fine!!”

A fourth wrote, “The linguistic jingoism again. Any state that practices it will eventually go down the drain.”

In Bengaluru, a language row has sparked debate as locals urge non-Kannada speakers to communicate in Kannada. While advocates argue that learning Kannada fosters inclusivity and respect for local culture, critics view such demands as exclusionary, especially in a cosmopolitan city like Bengaluru.