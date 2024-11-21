Diljit Dosanjh walked incognito on Pune roads, took pics with fans? No, here’s what happened

Diljit Dosanjh has taken India by storm with his electrifying Dil-Luminati tour which has seen him perform in Delhi, Hyderabad and several other cities so far. With Pune next on the list, the craze around the Punjabi singer is at an all time high. One prankster decided to capitalise on this craze by dressing up as Diljit Dosanjh and walking around Pune, much to the delight of fans who mistook him for the real deal. Simarjeet Singh pranked Pune by pretending to be Diljit Dosanjh(Instagram/@iamsimarjeetsiingh)

Diljit impersonator pranks Pune

Fitness trainer and content creator Simarjeet Singh pranked Pune by pretending to be Diljit Dosanjh. Wearing sunglasses and a bandana tied around his mouth, Singh walked the streets of Pune, turning heads wherever he went. To make the whole thing look more authentic, he even hired bouncers as security.

In the video he shared on Instagram, Singh can be seen wearing a jacket, sneakers and red turban. His red bandana and sunglasses conceal most of his face, confusing Punekars who believed him to be Diljit Dosanjh.

The content creator got requests to pose for photographs, which he did happily. Pretending to be the Punjabi singer, he shook hands with several shoppers and posed for multiple selfies.

Watch the video below:

Footage of the prank has gone viral on Instagram with 4.3 million views and hundreds of amused comments.

“I feel sad for the people who clicked pictures with him,” wrote one X user. Another called him “Diljit from Meesho.”

Diljit’s upcoming shows

Diljit will perform in Lucknow on November 22 as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour. He will then travel to Pune to perform on November 24, Kolkata on November 30, Bengaluru on December 6, Indore on December 8, and Chandigarh on December 14. He will wrap up the tour in Guwahati on December 29.

