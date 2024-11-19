Coca-Cola all hearts for Diljit after singer tweaks alcohol lyrics, replaces them with ‘Coke’

Diljit Dosanjh recently generated a ton of free publicity for Coca-Cola after he tweaked the lyrics of some songs to avoid mentions of alcohol. The Punjabi singer replaced words like “daaru” with Coke while performing in Hyderabad to bypass the Telangana state’s directive asking him not to sing any songs that promote alcohol, drugs or violence. Diljit Dosanj tweaked lyrics of some songs during his Hyderabad concert.

In keeping with the directive, Diljit changed "5 tara theke" to "5 tara hotel," and "daaru 'ch lemonade" to "Coke 'ch lemonade," during his Hyderabad performance. Several other lyrics saw similar tweaks, much to the amusement of social media users and the singer himself, who was filmed grinning as he sang about Coke.

The decision to tweak lyrics not only earned Diljit Dosanjh a ton of free publicity but also generated buzz for soft drink giant Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola reacts

A video from Diljit’s Hyderabad concert shows him singing ‘Pehle Lalkare.’ Here, too, the singer replaced suggestions of alcohol with Coke - and so the line “Dooja kamm bottlaan de datt pattne” became “Dooja kamm Coke de datt pattne.”

While the crowd went wild during the performance, Coca-Cola also responded to the video which was shared on the “teamdiljitglobal” Instagram page.

The song ‘Pehle Lalkare’ lists three things that the singer wants to do. Coca-Cola added a fourth task to the list - “Chautha kaam twade gaane japne (fourth task is worshipping your songs),” the official Instagram account of the soft drink company in India wrote in the comments section of the Diljit video, adding a smiley face and heart emoji.

A screenshot of Coca-Cola India's comment on Diljit's video(Instagram/@teamdiljitglobal)

Meanwhile, several social media users highlighted how Coke had benefitted from publicity due to the lyrics tweaks. “Coke has made incredible impressions with the recent tweak in lyrics by Diljit,” reads one post on X. “This could be one in a life time free offer for Coca Cola that gave them much highlight,” another noted.

Diljit Dosanjh, however, has criticised Telangana government after it sent a notice to the singer directing him not to sing any songs that promote alcohol, drugs, and violence. The Punjabi singer highlighted double standards, saying foreign artists are allowed to get away with these things while Indian artists face restrictions.