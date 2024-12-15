Sundar Pichai, Elon Musk congratulate D Gukesh as he becomes youngest chess world champion

In a monumental achievement for Indian chess, 18-year-old Grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju has etched his name in history by becoming the youngest world champion. He claimed the prestigious title after defeating China’s Ding Liren in the 14th and final game of the World Chess Championship on December 12, 2024. Gukesh is only the second Indian to win the title, following in the footsteps of the legendary Viswanathan Anand, who held the crown five times. Gukesh Dommaraju, at 18, became the youngest chess world champion, praised by Musk and Pichai.((PTI))

Global tech leaders, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, joined in the celebration, taking to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to laud the young prodigy. Musk kept it concise, writing, “Congratulations!” Meanwhile, Pichai posted an enthusiastic message: “Congrats to Gukesh D, incredible to become youngest world champion at 18!! 🇮🇳🎈”

Check out the posts here:

A journey of grit and glory

Born on 29 May 2006 in Chennai, India, Gukesh Dommaraju showed a natural affinity for chess from an early age. Raised in a Telugu family, Gukesh is the son of Dr Rajinikanth, an ENT surgeon, and Dr Padma, a microbiologist. His journey began at the age of seven, and his meteoric rise soon made waves in the chess community.

In 2015, he marked his first major achievement by winning the U9 category at the Asian School Chess Championships. At just 12 years old, he secured the U12 World Youth Chess Championship. The same year, he dominated the 2018 Asian Youth Chess Championships, clinching five gold medals across rapid, blitz, and classical formats in both individual and team events.

Breaking records and making history

Gukesh’s ascent to chess stardom has been extraordinary. By March 2017, he earned the title of International Master. Later, at just 12 years, 7 months, and 17 days old, he became the third-youngest Grandmaster in history.

This latest victory cements his place among the greatest in the chess world and brings pride to a nation that reveres its chess legends. As India celebrates Gukesh’s triumph, the world watches in awe at this young champion’s remarkable journey—a testament to talent, determination, and unwavering focus.