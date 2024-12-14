D Gukesh’s mom can’t stop embracing son during photo session after his historic win. Watch

18-year-old Gukesh Dommaraju made history by becoming the youngest-ever world chess champion, claiming the prestigious title after defeating the defending champion, Ding Liren from China. His remarkable victory has captivated the world, with countless videos flooding social media, celebrating this incredible chess prodigy. Among these, one particular video has stood out and captured the hearts of viewers everywhere. D Gukesh with his mom and dad while holding the winning trophy. (Instagram/@chesswithlokesh)

The video shows Gukesh’s mother, Padma Kumari, sharing a beautiful, emotional moment with her son during a photo session following his historic win.

Gukesh poses for the camera in the clip alongside his proud parents, Padma Kumari and Rajinikanth. As the camera flashes, his mother gently wraps her arms around him in a loving embrace.

Twice during the photo session, Padma Kumari pulls her son in for warm, affectionate hugs, and each time, Gukesh smiles, radiating pure joy. The look of pride and love on his parents' faces adds an extra layer of warmth to the scene, making it all the more heartwarming for viewers.

The video, simply captioned “Moments,” beautifully encapsulates the love and pride parents feel for their child’s achievements.

Take a look at the video:

D Gukesh on his parents:

"I have been dreaming about this moment since I started my chess journey at about 7... but the dream was probably bigger for them than it was for me," Gukesh said about his parents after he clinched the championship title on Thursday.

Reportedly, his father, Rajinikanth, an ENT surgeon, gave up his job to support his son’s dream and passion. After this, his mother, a microbiologist, took up the mantle for the family.

In addition to the video of Gukesh’s mom hugging him, another video of hers has surfaced on social media. It shows the chess prodigy passing his trophy to his mom and her kissing it lovingly.

What are your thoughts on this beautiful mom-son moment between D Gukesh and his mother?