Athiya Shetty marks 2nd wedding anniversary with KL Rahul with unseen photo of 'PDA'; Suniel Shetty, Ahan wish couple

Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul are celebrating two years of marital bliss, marking their second wedding anniversary with a heartwarming post on social media. On this occasion, Athiya delighted her fans by sharing unseen pictures from their wedding ceremony. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul celebrate second wedding anniversary.

(Also Read: Athiya Shetty debuts baby bump, spotted hanging out with Anushka Sharma in Australia. Watch)

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul celebrate second wedding anniversary

On Thursday, Athiya took to Instagram to share a heartwarming photo to wish KL Rahul on their second wedding anniversary. In the photo, Athiya was seen embracing KL Rahul tightly while dressed in their wedding outfits. She also shared another picture of their hands performing the wedding ritual during the pheras. She captioned the post, "Happy 2 to my forever."

Athiya and KL Rahul's unseen wedding pic.

Suniel Shetty and Ahan Shetty wish Athiya and KL Rahul

Athiya’s brother, Ahan Shetty, also wished the couple on their anniversary via Instagram Stories. Sharing a picture of himself standing beside the couple during their wedding rituals, Ahan wrote, "Happy anniversary (white heart)." Suniel Shetty, Athiya’s father, shared a picture of the duo and wrote, "Happy anniversary my bachchas (red heart). Stay happy, stay blessed always."

Ahan Shetty wishes KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty on wedding anniversary.

Suniel Shetty's wish for Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on 23 January 2023. The couple released a romantic video capturing cherished moments from their wedding, along with candid snippets from their married life. In a joint Instagram post, they expressed their love, writing, “Finding you was like coming home.” They also shared adorable wedding pics and captioned the post, "In your light, I learn how to love...Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness. "In your light, I learn how to love..."

The couple is now preparing to embark on a new journey as parents. In November last year, they announced their pregnancy on Instagram, sharing, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025." While Athiya has taken a break from films, she is often seen cheering and supporting her husband during his cricket matches.