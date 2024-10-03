Ahan Shetty dedicates emotional post to Suniel Shetty as he joins Sunny Deol's Border 2: 'A legacy, an emotion'

Ahan Shetty has joined the cast of JP Dutta's Border 2 as one of the soldiers in Sunny Deol's battalion. Ahan and Sunny took to their Instagram handles to make the announcement. The former penned an emotional post dedicated to his father Suniel Shetty who featured in the 1997 war-drama. (Also read: Diljit Dosanjh joins Border 2 after Varun Dhawan, fans say Sunny Deol is assembling desi 'Avengers’ for his movie) AHan Shetty penned a heartfelt note for his father Suniel Shetty after joining the cast of Border 2.

Ahan Shetty honours Suniel Shetty's legacy

In the video introducing Ahan, his voiceover can be heard as he says, “Jise paar nahi kar paata dushman wo na to koi lakeer hai, na deewar, na khai. Aur kya hai ye border? Bas ek fauji aur uske bhai hain (What is that path which cannot be crossed by enemies? It is neither a line, nor a wall. What else is this border? Just a soldier and his brothers).”

Ahan captioned his post as, “Border is more than a film—it’s a legacy, an emotion, and a dream come true. Ironic how life works—my journey with Border started 29 years ago, when mom visited dad on set while pregnant with me. I grew up hearing OP Dutta’s legendary stories, holding JP uncle’s hand, and sitting by @nidhiduttaofficial side. I never realized how much those moments would shape my love for cinema and the Indian Armed Forces. Now, being part of Border 2 is an absolute honour.”

Ahan Shetty expresses gratitude to JP Dutta

He further wrote, “JP uncle, thank you for continuing to hold my hand, I hope to make you very very proud. Nidhi, your hard work brought this dream to life, thank you for all that you are and do. Bhushan Sir, thank you for trusting me with this opportunity, I’m eternally grateful. @anurag_singh_films sir, I’m excited to work under your guidance. Working with @iamsunnydeol sir is a blessing, and I can’t wait to share the screen with @varundvn who I look up to as an older brother. As a huge @diljitdosanjh fan, sharing the screen with him is surreal. And to you, Papa—everything I am is because of you, and I’ll do my best to honor the legacy you’ve worked so hard to create (heart emoji) Maa Shakti (hand emoji) Jai Hind.”

Sunny Deol while announcing Ahan's casting in Border to shared the same video and wrote, “Welcoming Fauji @ahan.shetty to the Battalion of #Border2.”

About Border 2

Border 2 will be set in the same location as the Battle of Longewala and is scheduled to begin shooting in October this year. It is planned to be released on January 23, 2026. The prequel released in 1997, was set during the period of the India-Pakistan War of 1971 and featured actors Sunny, Jackie Shroff and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles. Ahan's father Suniel portrayed the character of BSF Assistant Commandant Bhairon Singh in the movie.