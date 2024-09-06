Diljit Dosanjh joins Border 2 after Varun Dhawan, fans say Sunny Deol is assembling desi 'Avengers’ for his movie

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has now joined the cast of Border 2, the sequel to the hit 1997 film Border. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Diljit shared a clip which had his voiceover as she spoke about the country and protecting it. (Also Read | Border 2: Varun Dhawan joins Sunny Deol's sequel; calls it ‘a special moment’ in his career) Diljit Dosanjh will star in Border 2 which will be directed by Anurag Singh.

Diljit joins Border 2

Sharing the post, Diljit captioned the post, "Pehli Goli Dushman Chalaega aur Akhri Goli Hum (The first bullet will be fired by the enemies and the last by us)! Honoured to stand with such a powerful team and walk in the footsteps of our Soldiers! #Border2." Sunny Deol also shared a post on Instagram. He wrote, “Welcoming Fauji @diljitdosanjh to the Battalion of #Border2.”

Fans can't wait for Border 2

Reacting to the post, Bobby Deol posted clapping hands emojis. Fans were also left excited by the announcement. A person wrote, "Border 2 is getting more exciting day by day!" A comment read, "Blockbuster movie, avengers vibes." An Instagram user said, "Double blockbuster movie." A person wrote, "Sunny Deol is a legendary action superstar in Indian cinema history." "Just goosebumps," commented a fan. “Avengers vibe,” said another.

Varun Dhawan is also part of Border sequel

Last month, actor Varun Dhawan joined Border 2. The film will be directed by Anurag Singh. The original film in 1997 was helmed by JP Dutta and was a major box office hit. He is now producing it alongside Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta & Nidhi Dutta. Recently, on 27 years of cult classic Border, Sunny dropped an announcement video on Instagram.

About Border 2

Reportedly, the story is placed in the same setting at the Battle of Longewala and will start shooting sometime in October this year. The film is slated for a grand release on January 23, 2026. Released in 1997, Border is set during the period of the India-Pakistan War of 1971. Actors Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, and Akshaye Khanna also played the lead roles in the patriotic movie.