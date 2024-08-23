Border 2: Varun Dhawan joins Sunny Deol's sequel as ‘fauji’; calls it ‘a special moment’ in his career

On Friday, the announcement of Varun joining Border 2 was made by the team, including Sunny, on social media.

Varun gets on board

The update was shared through a video message in which Varun is narrating a dialogue, which ended by sharing the release date, which is January 23, 2026. “Welcoming Fauji @varundvn to the Battalion of Border2,” wrote Sunny on X while sharing the video.

In the video, which also has Sonu Nigam’s famous Border song Sandese Aate Hai, Varun is heard saying, “Dushman ki har goli se Jai Hind bolke takrata hun… Jab dharti maa bulati hai sab chodh ke aata hun… Hindustan ka fauji hun main”.

Varun pepped to work on Border 2

Varun also shared the clip on Instagram, revealing how working on the project is a personal victory in his life. “I was just a kid in class four when I went to Chandan cinema and saw Border. And it made such a big impact. I still remember the sense of national pride we all felt in the hall,” he started.

The actor added, “I began looking up to our armed forces and to this day, I salute how they protect us and keep us safe be it on our borders or during natural calamities. J P Dutta sir’s war epic remains one of my most favourite movies to this day.To play a part in Border 2 produced by JP sir and Bhushan Kumar is a very, very special moment in my career. And I get to work with Sunny Paaji my hero makes it all the more special”.

“I look forward to bring a valiant jawaan’s story to screen in what promises to be India’s biggest war film. I seek your good wishes,” he wrapped up.

The announcement also got his fans excited who took to the comment section to express their enthusiasm.“Okay goosebumps immediately,” wrote one user, with another writing, “All time Blockbuster loading”.

“Goosebumps,” shared one. Another wrote, “Welcome to the battalion Varun Dhawan. Border 2”. One also said, “All the best Varun.”

About Border 2

The film will be directed by Anurag Singh, who previously helmed Akshay Kumar-starring Kesari in 2019. Border 2 is a sequel to J.P. Dutta’s 1997 blockbuster Border, also headlined by Sunny Deol. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, the film is due to release on Jan. 23, 2026.

Earlier, it was reported that actor Ayushmann Khurrana was in talks to play a soldier in the Border sequel, but has reportedly let go of the opportunity due to Sunny Deol's 'towering' presence.