Ayushmann Khurrana said no to Border 2 as he 'felt unsure of his positioning' in Sunny Deol's biggest war film: Report

Sunny Deol announced Border 2, the sequel to his 1997 film, recently. It was speculated that the film, helmed by Anurag Singh, would see Sunny with Ayushmann Khurrana in lead roles. However, now a Mid-day report has quoted a source as saying that after months-long talks, Ayushmann has let go of Border 2 as he was ‘unsure of his positioning’ in the Sunny-led ensemble drama. Also read: Sunny Deol on Border 2, Gadar 3 It was rumoured that Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana will star in Border 2.

Ayushmann let go of Border 2 for this reason?

"Ayushmann was in talks to play a soldier in the sequel. While both Ayushmann and the makers were keen on collaborating, the actor felt unsure of his positioning in an ensemble led by Sunny Deol, a towering star in his own right,” the source told the portal.

Recently, rumours also suggested that the war drama would star Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh. Speaking of which, the source added, “Nothing is confirmed yet. But Diljit has been approached by the makers. It will be a treat to see Diljit and Sunny together on screen, given their strong audience base in north India.” The film is expected to go on floors by November.

About Border 2

Director JP Dutta's cult classic Border completed 27 years in June 2024, and Sunny Deol treated fans with a big surprise by announcing the sequel, Border 2. Taking to Instagram, Sunny dropped an announcement video, in which he said, "27 saal pehle ek fauji ne vada kiya tha ki vo vapas aayega. Ussi vaade ko poora karne, Hindustan ki mitti ko apna salaam kehne, aa raha hai (27 years ago, a soldier made a promise that he would return. To fulfill that promise, to salute the soil of India, he is coming)."

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Ek fauji apne 27 saal purane waade ko pura karne, aa raha hai phirse (A soldier is returning after 27 years to keep his promise). India's biggest war film, Border 2, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta; will be directed by Anurag Singh.”

Reportedly, the story of Border 2 is set in the same setting as the Battle of Longewala. Released in 1997, Border was set during the period of the India-Pakistan war of 1971. Actors Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, and Akshaye Khanna played the lead roles in the patriotic movie. Not only for the plot and actors' performances, the movie also won hearts for its beautiful musical score. Roopkumar Rathod and Sonu Nigam's song Sandese Aate Hai was a major hit.