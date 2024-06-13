Sunny Deol officially announces Border 2, will return as fauji after 27 years. Watch

Sunny Deol is all set to reprise his iconic character from JP Dutta's 1997 blockbuster war film Border. On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram account to share the announcement video, much to the excitement of fans. Border 2 will be directed by Anurag Singh. (Also read: Sunny Deol opens up on rumours of Border 2, Gadar 3: Yeh part 2, voh part 2, kitne sequels kar…) Sunny Deol announced that Border 2 will be his next project.

Border 2 announcement

The new video had the voiceover of Sunny, who said, "27 saal pehle ek fauji ne vada kiya tha ki vo vapas aayega. Ussi vaade ko poora karne, Hindustan ki mitti ko apna salaam kehne, aa raha hai (27 years ago, a soldier made a promise that he would return. To fulfil that promise, and to salute the soil of India, he is returning)."

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

More details

Touted as India's biggest war film, the announcement video concluded on the musical notes of Roopkumar Rathod and Sonu Nigam's iconic track Sandese Aaate Hain from the first film. In the caption, Sunny also mentioned more details about the film, that it will be produced by Bhushan Kumar , Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta & Nidhi Dutta, and Anurag Singh will be the director. Anurag has directed films like Dil Bole Hadippa!, Jatt & Juliet, Punjab 1984, and Kesari.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the announcement, designer Manish Malhotra commented with a heart-eye emoticon. Suniel Shetty commented with red heart emoticons, while Esha Deol reacted with heart and arm flexing emoticons. A fan wrote, “Can't wait!” A second one commented, “I'm so happy & excited because my childhood is back.”

Earlier, Sunny had shared on The Ranveer Show that he was meant to start Border 2 in 2015. However, it was shelved because his then release had not worked at the box office and the producers were scared.

Sunny was last seen in Gadar 2. Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 was a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster in which Sunny essayed the role of Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina. It became a blockbuster, crossing more than ₹450 crore at the Indian box office.