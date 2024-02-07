 Sunny Deol opens up on Border 2, Gadar 3: Kitne sequels kar raha… - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / HTCity / Cinema / Sunny Deol opens up on rumours of Border 2, Gadar 3: Yeh part 2, voh part 2, kitne sequels kar…

Sunny Deol opens up on rumours of Border 2, Gadar 3: Yeh part 2, voh part 2, kitne sequels kar…

ByRishabh Suri
Feb 07, 2024 06:44 PM IST

Actor Sunny Deol finally breaks silence on the rumours about his upcoming films.

Border 2, Gadar 3- Sunny Deol is amused with the many sequel speculations doing the rounds. Ever since Gadar 2 (2023) became a blockbuster, the rumour mill has been on an overdrive about what is the actor signing next.

Actor Sunny Deol
Actor Sunny Deol

We ask the man himself, and he is amused. “It has been there ever since Gadar released, ‘yeh part 2 kar raha hoon, voh part 12 kar raha hoon’, arre kitni part 2 kar raha hoon! Har cheez ke rumours chale jaa rahe hain. I will announce it myself. People like to speculate,” tells us the 66-year-old.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

What has been confirmed though is his film with director Rajkumar Santoshi, Lahore 1947, produced by actor Aamir Khan. “Gadar 2 has been successful so this film is happening,” quips Deol, “We have been with this film for the past 15-17 years, but it wasn’t happening. Gadar has opened a lot of doors for all of us. Raj is very talented, he has got a lot of great subjects. People have seen him and me doing three films together, all different genres, and all masterpieces.

The duo has earlier worked on Ghayal (1990), Ghatak (1996) and Damini (1993). Aamir, on the other hand, had collaborated with Santoshi on Andaz Apna Apna, widely regarded as a cult classic. “People’s expectations are very high but I am not putting that in my mind. If I love the subject, I will do the character, rather than feeling insecure ki logon ko yeh achha nahi lagega, voh achha nahi lagega,” he concludes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On