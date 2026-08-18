Jharkhand exam irregularities protest likely to continue over CBI probe demand

The protest against alleged irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations is likely to continue, with protesters pressing for a federal probe, even as the state government on Monday cancelled a contentious exam and all other recruitment tests conducted by the private firm TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL). The Jharkhand protest site on Sunday. (PTI) Chief minister Hemant Soren announced the cancellation of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) and over half a dozen exams, conceding to a key demand of the protesters. The announcement triggered a separate protest. Hundreds of candidates who cleared the now-cancelled JSSC-Combined Graduate Level Exam (JSSC-CGL) gathered at the state secretariat questioning the government’s decision. They are likely to move court and meet on Tuesday to decide on their future course of action. Ravindra Paswan, the spokesperson for the protesters, said they would continue the protest until their demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe is met. “Ministers Dipika Pandey Singh and Irfan Ansari visited us and appealed to us to call off the agitation. The government has not yet agreed to our demand for a CBI inquiry. We are persisting with our demand,” Paswan told reporters after the celebrations over the exam cancellations. He added that they will study Soren’s assurances, specifically the notification and press release.

Deep Dive Why are protesters in Jharkhand demanding a CBI probe into the exam irregularities? What actions has the Jharkhand government taken regarding the alleged exam irregularities? How did the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL exam affect the ongoing protests by students?

Savita Mahto and Rajeev Pal, who have been on hunger strike, said they will continue. Umme Habiba, Rahul Kranti and Devendra Mahto, the protest leader, ended their hunger strike. The three have been under medical observation at Ranchi’s Sadar Hospital.