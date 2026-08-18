Faridabad, Former Asian Games gold medallist double-trap marksman Ronjan Sodhi believes India's target of winning 30-40 medals at the 2036 Olympics whose hosting rights it is strongly bidding for is still a distant prospect, with the country already behind schedule in talent identification and scouting for the 10-year plan. Winning 30-40 medals in 2036 Olympics is a far cry, says Ronjan Sodhi

India is yet to win double-digit medals at a single Olympics. Its best tally came at Tokyo 2020, where it won seven medals, including one gold.

"As far as thinking or dreaming is concerned, nobody can stop anyone. But as far as the medals are concerned, we are far behind. When you're talking about being right up there at the Olympics, unfortunately, we're not there at all. Talk about winning 30-40 medals, we're far behind that goal," Sodhi told PTI on Tuesday.

"We did well at the Commonwealth Games. But as far as the world standards are concerned, we are far behind. We have to create . With the seriousness the government is putting into hosting the Olympics, in most likelihood, we will win the bid. But then you have to start the culture," he said.

"In fact, we are late... 2036 is 10 years from now. So, we need to identify talent now. We need programs wherein the government or the federation engage senior shooters or people who can go and do some scouting and identify talent... in schools."

Sodhi stressed the need for a major overhaul and significant improvements in infrastructure, facilities, equipment and coaching.

"There are five things: infrastructure, equipment, athletes, coaches and job security for sportspersons. We need to work on these five things for India to do well at any games. We are lagging behind in all of them by a huge margin compared to nations who have a history of hosting the Olympics," said the Khel Ratna Awardee, who won back-to-back gold medals at the elite World Cup Final.

Paucity of shooting ranges

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Elaborating further, he said, "When I discuss infrastructure, specifically for a sport like shooting, the first thing we need is more ranges. Today in Delhi-NCR, we only have the Karni Singh Range and a handful of private ranges.

"But when I talk about clay target or 50m and 25m events, we just have the Karni Singh Range. So, first of all we need infrastructure, and then it has to be used in the right manner. Today if you go to the Karni range, the first thing you'll be told is that the guns aren't there, the ammunition isn't there... that you need to be an established shooter to come.

"If you come under pay-and-play scheme, you have to get your own equipment and ammunition. How is it possible? If I want my child to start shooting, there is no way. You go to the range, and they tell you to leave because you are not an established shooter and don't own a gun. How does one get a gun?

"How does one get a firearm in this country? Also, the firearms and ammunition available in India are not the types used in competition," he noted.

Sodhi also highlighted the importance of recruiting the right coaches.

"You need coaches on the ground and they should have the knowledge. I feel coaches need practical and theoretical knowledge about the weapons, biomechanics, and the psychology of the players because, at the end of the day, you are dealing with firearms.

Identifying athletes

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He also stressed the need to scout and identify athletes capable of winning medals for India at the 2036 Olympics.

"Then comes the identification of athletes. Now, how does one identify a young talent... where is that athlete? He must be in school, studying in class 6th or 7th, and should be ready in 10 years . He is the one who will win the medal for the country. So, how to identify that athlete? A lot is required for all that.

"If we want to see India become a world leader in sports by 2047, with sports as a core pillar of Viksit Bharat 2047, a lot needs to be done at the grassroots. Only then can we think about winning 30-40 medals at the Olympics."

Focus on medal-winning sport

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The Arjuna Awardee shooter stressed the need to focus on sports that offer more medal opportunities.

"We need to focus on sports that can offer more medals. Now, when you talk about shooting, don't forget that the sport has 15 medals. When you talk about cycling, it has 22 Olympic medals. When you talk about wrestling, there are 18 medals, and boxing has 13 medals, and so on.

"So, if you total all these, it will be about 80 medals in 4-5 sports... in hockey we have two medals. We need to identify the sports which can yield more medals.

"We need to see the overall picture and identify which sport can yield more medals. And then work towards it," he said.

He cited the example of the 2012 London Olympics, where England's focus on cycling at the home Games paid rich dividends.

Look at England, it's a prime example. They focused on cycling before the London Olympics and they did so well."

Aim for gold

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Sodhi also emphasised the importance of winning gold rather than focusing solely on the overall medal tally.

"When I won two silver medals at the Commonwealth Games, people actually sympathised with me. And some of them came and told me, 'Better luck next time'. because the nation's ranking goes up. There is only one winner."

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