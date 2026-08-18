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    ‘People are being scammed’: Founder sparks debate over Bengaluru’s coconut water prices

    The founder shared an X post about coconut water prices across different regions, including Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru.

    Updated on: Aug 18, 2026, 10:06:30 IST
    By HT Trending Desk
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    A founder’s post on X comparing the cost of coconut water across Indian cities has ignited a fresh debate on Bengaluru's high cost of living. Comparing regions, he claimed that coconut water is significantly cheaper in northern and western cities such as Delhi-NCR and Pune. Expressing surprise at paying higher prices in Bengaluru, the entrepreneur argued that locals are routinely overcharged simply because high expenses for rent, food, and transport have become normalised.

    The founder’s post on coconut water prices in Bengaluru has prompted mixed reactions. (Representational image). (Pexels)
    The founder’s post on coconut water prices in Bengaluru has prompted mixed reactions. (Representational image). (Pexels)

    “In Delhi and NCR coconut water is priced around 60. Went to Pune, got it for around 50-70,” founder Paritsh Sharrma wrote on X.

    Also Read: 'Two weeks in Bangalore have annihilated my health’: Founder explains why

    He added, “Went to Bangalore, and the same coconut cost me around 100-120, despite Bangalore being closer to the coast and closer to the source of coconuts.”

    The founder said the price disparity left him with a thought: “I feel people in Bangalore are being scammed because they are used to paying more for everything: rent, transport, food, and even basic necessities.”

    What did social media say?

    An individual posted, “In Coimbatore, it's 60 we have the best supply from Pollachi, but still it's up.” Another commented, “When I was travelling from Bangalore to Pondicherry, a coconut cost me around 100-120. In between the journey, it cost me around 10, and at Pondicherry, it cost me around 80.”

    However, not everyone agreed with the founder, with many arguing that the prices are much higher in Delhi-NCR than what he mentioned. A third X user expressed, “I live in South Delhi, the actual cost is 80.”

    Also Read: ' 21,000 rent, 10,000 on commuting: Bengaluru woman breaks down 1 lakh monthly expenses

    Some expressed that prices in Bengaluru are not as high as the founder claimed. A fourth wrote, “Don't know where you're drinking the tender coconut water from. It's 70- 80 at Marathahalli.”

    (Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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