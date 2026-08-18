‘People are being scammed’: Founder sparks debate over Bengaluru’s coconut water prices

A founder’s post on X comparing the cost of coconut water across Indian cities has ignited a fresh debate on Bengaluru's high cost of living. Comparing regions, he claimed that coconut water is significantly cheaper in northern and western cities such as Delhi-NCR and Pune. Expressing surprise at paying higher prices in Bengaluru, the entrepreneur argued that locals are routinely overcharged simply because high expenses for rent, food, and transport have become normalised. The founder’s post on coconut water prices in Bengaluru has prompted mixed reactions. (Representational image). (Pexels)

“In Delhi and NCR coconut water is priced around ₹60. Went to Pune, got it for around ₹50-70,” founder Paritsh Sharrma wrote on X.

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He added, “Went to Bangalore, and the same coconut cost me around ₹100-120, despite Bangalore being closer to the coast and closer to the source of coconuts.”

The founder said the price disparity left him with a thought: “I feel people in Bangalore are being scammed because they are used to paying more for everything: rent, transport, food, and even basic necessities.”