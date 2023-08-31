Sunny Deol reveals he was meant to start Border 2 in 2015: ‘But then my film flopped, and they were scared to make it’

Why Border 2 was shelved in the past

“Sunne toh mujhe bhi aaya hai” (I've also heard that they're making Border 2) (laughs). Ye hum bahut pehle karne wale the… 2015 mein. Par phir meri picture nahi chali, toh log ghabra ke nahi banana chah rahe. Ab sab bol rahe hain humey karni hai. (We were meant to start it a lot earlier, in 2015. But then my film flopped, so people were scared to make it then. Now, everyone wants to make it)," Sunny said on the podcast.

The 2015 film he's referring to might be Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru's romantic comedy I Love New Year, in which Sunny starred opposite Kangana Ranaut. It was produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

Sunny on his wish to make Border 2

“Wo characters bade hi pyaare the. Aaj main koi film dekhta hu toh mujhe lagta hai mujhe unn characters ka extension mile. Wo karne ka dil toh bahut karta hai. Lekin kahani bhi waisi hi honi chahiye, jisse wo character ko ek justification de. Jissey log jo ummeed le ke ja rahe hain ki humey mazza mile, wo mazza unhne mile jaise unko meri film Gadar 2 mein mil raha hai. (Those characters were really lovely. When I watch a film today, I want to see an extension of those characters. I feel like doing it, but the story should lend a justification to that character. So that those who come to watch the film and hope it'll be fun, they're not disappointed, like they're getting that fun in my film Gadar 2),” Sunny added in the podcast.

Sunny's Gadar 2 has crossed ₹450 crore at the Indian box office.

