Gadar 2 box office collection day 19: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film continues doing well, mints 5.10 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Aug 30, 2023 07:03 AM IST

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the hit movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which was released in 2001. The film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma in lead roles.

Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol in the lead role, has been witnessing great success at the domestic box office. As per Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 has earned over 5 crore on its third Tuesday in India. The Anil Sharma film also stars Ameesha Patel in the lead role. Gadar 2 hit the theatres on August 11. (Also Read | Gadar 2 announces buy 2 get 2 free ticket offer on Raksha Bandhan, fans send love)

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol in a still from Gadar 2.
Gadar 2 box office collection

According to Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 minted 5.10 crore nett in India on its 19th day, as per early estimates. The week one and week two collection of the film was 284.63 crore and 134.47 crore. On Friday, the film minted 7.1 crore, on Saturday 13.75 crore, on Sunday 16.1 crore, and on Monday 4.60 crore. So far the total box office collection of the film stands at 465.75 crore.

Sunny's message for fans

After the film minted 400 crore, Sunny took to Instagram and expressed his joy. Sharing a video, Sunny said, "Thank you, everyone, that you liked Gadar 2. I never thought this would happen. We have crossed 400 crore and will go further. It was possible only because of you. You all liked the film. You all liked Tara Singh, Sakeena and the whole family. Thank you."

Gadar 2 recently screened at new Parliament House

Recently, Sunny along with his brother-actor Bobby Deol attended the success party of Gadar 2. The makers of the film hosted a special screening of the film in the new Parliament House, New Delhi, for the Lok Sabha members. The screening​ of Gadar 2 continued for three days. There were five shows every day for the Lok Sabha members in the New Parliament building. It was the first time ever that a film was screened for the Lok Sabha members.

About Gadar 2

Produced by Zee Studios, the movie also stars Utkarsh Sharma. Gadar 2 is a sequel to the popular movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which was released in 2001. The movie was set during the 1947 Indian Partition, starring Sunny as the truck driver Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel as Sakeena. In Gadar 2, Tara Singh crosses the border in a risky attempt to save his son, played by Utkarsh Sharma, who is held captive in Pakistan.

