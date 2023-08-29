Gadar 2 announces buy 2 get 2 free ticket offer on Raksha Bandhan, fans send love

Ahead of Raksha Bandha, the Gadar 2 team announced a new free ticket offer for the audience. On Tuesday, Zee Studios took to social media and informed the new buy 2, get 2 tickets free offer. The offer is only valid for Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film till this weekend. Also read: Ameesha Patel bade ghar ki bitiya hai: Gadar 2's Anil Sharma talks about her attitude Gadar 2 stars Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol.

Gadar 2 festive offer

The post read, “Iss Raksha Bandhan, kijiye poore parivaar ke liye kuch khaas! Book karein tickets under the ongoing offer of Buy 2 Get 2 using the code - GADAR2 (Link in bio) (Book your tickets under buy 2, get 2 offer on this festive season) #Gadar2 in cinemas now.”

Reacting to the news, fans started predicting the business of the upcoming weekend. One fan wrote in the comment section, “500 crore this week paar (this weekend Gadar 2 will record ₹500 crore).” “Asli (real) hero of hindustan,” added another. Someone also said, “Wow. Very nice idea and good offer. Brother / Sir this time I have noticed a very Good Campaigning & Promotions for Gadar-2 . I expect the same promotion for all ur forth coming Films.”

Gadar 2 success

Gadar 2 was released on August 11. As per Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 has minted nearly ₹5 crore on its 18th day of release. It is a sequel to the popular movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which had Sunny and Ameesha.

While Sunny reprised his role as the truck driver Tara Singh in Gadar 2, Ameesha Patel as his Pakistani wife Sakeena. The film revolves around Tara Singh who helps his son, Utkarsh Sharma, to cross the border as he was held captive in Pakistan. It is directed by Anil Sharma.

Sunny Deol on what's next

Talking about the success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol at the recent screening of his film in London, told ANI, "I have not still planned anything as to what I'm going to be doing next, hopefully, because I really want to cherish the moment and I want to take my step properly, one step at a time.”

“I want to do cinema which is what I've seen now, how people are wanting it and they want this kind of larger than life film and a film with all the values to it, which most of our cinema has not been doing for a long time. So I just hope I get some more subjects that can light up the silver screen," he also said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON