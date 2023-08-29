Ameesha Patel bade ghar ki bitiya hai: Gadar 2's Anil Sharma talks about her attitude, says she was 'weak in acting'

Gadar 2 filmmaker Anil Sharma has said Ameesha Patel ‘throws an attitude at times’, but is a kind-hearted person. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama in an interview, Anil said that despite the ups-and-downs that they’ve experienced in their relationship, he would call Ameesha 'a good person'. He also said that she was a weak actor, when he first chose her play Sakeena in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Anil said Ameesha required six months of training for the 2001 film. Also read: Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma on Ameesha Patel's mismanagement accusations Ameesha Patel with actor Sunny Deol and director Anil Sharma during Gadar 2 promotions in June. (File Photo/ PTI)

Anil Sharma on Ameesha Patel's attitude

When asked about his current equation with Ameesha, Anil said, “Mera rishta kabhi kisi ke sath kharab nahi hota. Tu-tu-main-main bhi hui, theek bhi ho gayi. Ameesha ji ka nature aise hi hai. Pichli Gadar ke dauraan unse meeting ke dauraan tu-tu-main-main ho gayi thi. Woh bade ghar ki bitiya hain, unke mizaaj thode bade hain, magar dil ki buri nahi hain, dil ki achhi hai. Bade ghar ki beti jo hoti hai kabhi kabhi tunakmizaaji aa jaati hai. Hum log chote ghar ke log hain. Hum log pyaar mohabbat se rehte hain. Woh bhi rehti hain, but thoda sa attitude, ek adaa hai unme jo kabhi kabhi tedhi-medhi ho jaati hai, lekin insaan achi hain (I have good relations with all. I’ve had my disagreements with her, but that’s her nature. She comes from a rich family, and she carries that attitude. I’m a simple person, who lives with love. She does, too, but sometimes her attitude gets in the way. But she is a kind-hearted person).”

Earlier in July, Ameesha had accused Anil Sharma of mismanagement during Gadar 2 shoot. Reacting to Ameesha's allegations, Anil had then said in an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, “I have no clue why she said all of this. All I would like to say is that this is all false, none of it is true. At the same time, I would like to thank Ameesha Patel. She made my production house famous."

On Ameesha's acting skills

Ameesha Patel is currently basking in the box office success of her film Gadar 2 with Sunny Deol. The actor, who made her Bollywood debut in 2000 with Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai, had also featured in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Anil Sharma talked about her acting skills in the same Bollywood Hungama interview, and said that she wasn’t a very good actor, when he first roped her in for Gadar.

He said about Ameesha, "Chaand jaisa chehra chahiye tha. Acting mein thodi weak thi. Maine Nitin Keni (producer) sahab se kaha, ‘Suit to mujhe ye kar rahi hai lekin ek dusri ladki hai wo better actor hai.’ Magar yeh personality-wise, ameer ghar ki ladki hai to wo iske andar wo baat hai, wo attitude hai (I wanted an actor with a face like the moon. She was weak at acting. I told Nitin Keni that another girl we’d shortlisted was a better actor. Ameesha had the personality of someone who hails from a rich family, and an attitude)."

Anil then recalled that he told Ameesha that he would have to train her for at least six months, and she agreed. She would come for training for 4-5 hours and Anil helped her get into Sakeena’s character.

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2 was released on August 11. It produced by Zee Studios, is a sequel to the popular movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The movie was set during the 1947 India partition, starring Sunny Deol as the truck driver Tara and Ameesha Patel as Sakeena. In Gadar 2, Tara Singh is seen crossing the border to save his son, Utkarsh Sharma, who is held captive in Pakistan.

