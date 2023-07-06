Gadar director Anil Sharma on Ameesha Patel's ‘mismanagement’ allegations: ‘She made us famous’

Filmmaker Anil Sharma, who has directed and produced both parts of the historic love story Gadar Ek Prem Katha, has finally responded to allegations that his lead actor Ameesha Patel has levelled against him and his production team. (Also read: Ameesha Patel on how dating Vikram Bhatt affected her career) Ameesha Patel poses with filmmaker Anil Sharma at a promotional event for their film Gadar : Ek Prem Katha.(Sunil Khandare)

A few weeks ago, Ameesha claimed there was a lot of mismanagement on the sets of Gadar 2 in Chandigarh and blamed Anil's production house - Anil Sharma Productions - for the same. She even claimed that the make-up artists and costume designers did not get "their rightful remuneration and dues" from the production house.

Anil responds to Ameesha

Responding to Ameesha's statements, Anil told Dainik Bhaskar, “I have no clue why she said all of this. All I would like to say is that this is all false, none of it is true. At the same time, I would like to thank Ameesha Patel. She made my production house famous. What can be bigger than this? I thank her for making our new production house famous.”

Ameesha's allegations

In a series of tweets, Ameesha wrote, “Another concern of fans has been about certain incidents regarding Anil Sharma Productions to have taken place in regards to the final schedule of Gadar 2 that took place end May in Chandigarh!! There were certain queries that many technicians like makeup artists, costume designers, and others, etc. did not receive their rightful remuneration and dues from Anil Sharma Productions!! Yes, they did not!! But @ZeeStudios_ stepped in and made sure all dues were settled as they are a very professional company!"

Ameesha shared several tweets.

She added, "Yes from accommodation, to transport to Chandigarh airport on the final day to food bills were left unpaid and cars were not provided to certain cast and crew members leaving them stranded! But yet again @zeestudios stepped in and corrected these issues caused by Anil Sharma Productions!!!" Ameesha thanked ZEE Studios several times in her posts.

Gadar 2

Gadar 2 reunites filmmaker Anil Sharma with his lead stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel from the first film. The filmmaker's son Utkarsh Sharma - who featured as a child in the 2001 film - will also be seen in the upcoming movie. Gadar 2 will see a theatrical release on August 11.

