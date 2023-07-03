Ameesha Patel accuses Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma of mismanagement on shoot: 'Accommodation, food bills left unpaid'

Actor Ameesha Patel has accused Anil Sharma Productions of mismanagement during the shooting of their upcoming film Gadar 2 in Chandigarh. Taking to Twitter recently, Ameesha in a series of tweets claimed that Anil Sharma Productions didn't give make-up artists and costume designers, among others, 'their rightful remuneration and dues'. (Also Read | Ameesha Patel posts massive Gadar 2 spoiler on Instagram, fans say she's ruined it) Ameesha Patel will be seen in Anil Sharma's Gadar 2.(PTI)

Ameesha also added that accommodation, transport, and food bills were left unpaid. The actor further added that cars were not provided to certain cast and crew members which left them stranded.

Ameesha wrote, "Another concern of fans has been about certain incidents regarding Anil Sharma Productions to have taken place in regards to the final schedule of Gadar 2 that took place end May in Chandigarh!! There were certain queries that many technicians like makeup artists, costume designers and others etc. did not receive their rightful remuneration and dues from Anil Sharma Productions!! Yes, they did not!! But @ZeeStudios_ stepped in and made sure all dues were settled as they are a very professional company!"

She also added, "Yes from accommodation, to transport to Chandigarh airport on the final day to food bills were left unpaid and cars were not provided to certain cast and crew members leaving them stranded! But yet again @zeestudios stepped in and corrected these issues caused by Anil Sharma Productions!!!"

Ameesha also said, "All involved in the film are aware that the production of Gadar 2 was being handled by Anil Sharma Productions, which unfortunately misfired numerous times but @ZeeStudios_always rectified issues!! A special thanks to them especially Shariq Patel, Neeraj Joshi, Kabeer Ghosh and Nischit!! This Zee team is top-notch (thumbs-up emojis)."

About Gadar 2

Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. It is all set to hit the theatres on August 11. In the film, Ameesha will reprise her role as Sakeena and Sunny as Tara Singh. The production companies for Gadar 2 are Zee Studios and Anil Sharma Productions.

