Gadar 2 box office collection day 16: Sunny Deol film witnesses jump on third Saturday, mints over 12.5 cr in India

Gadar 2, helmed by Anil Sharma, has witnessed a jump in box office collection on its third Saturday. As per Sacnilk.com, the film minted nearly ₹13 crore on day 16 of its release. Produced by Zee Studios, Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on August 11. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Salman Khan's new bald look; says he loved Sunny Deol's Gadar 2) Sunny Deol, Utkarsh Sharma and Ameesha Patel in a still from Gadar 2.

Gadar 2 box office collection so far

According to Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 earned ₹12.5 crore nett in India on its sixteenth day, as per early estimates. The week one collection of the film was ₹284.63 crore and the week two collection was ₹134.47 crore. The film's collection, so far, stands at ₹438.7 crore. As per the report, the film has become the all-time third-highest Hindi nett movie.

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the popular movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which released in 2001. The movie was set during the 1947 Indian Partition, starring Sunny Deol as the truck driver Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel as Sakeena. In Gadar 2, Tara Singh is seen crossing the border in a risky attempt to save his son, played by Utkarsh Sharma, who is held captive in Pakistan.

Trade analysts have predicted that Gadar 2 is sure to challenge the domestic box office collections of Pathaan and Baahubali 2. While Pathaan stands as the highest domestic grosser at ₹543.05 crore, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's lifetime domestic collection is ₹510.99.

Sunny message for fans

As the film minted ₹400 crore, Sunny took to Instagram and expressed his joy. He shared a video in which he expressed his gratitude to the audience. Sunny said, "Thank you everyone that you liked Gadar 2. I never thought this would happen. We have crossed ₹400 crore and will go further. It was possible only because of you. You all liked the film. You all liked Tara Singh, Sakeena and the whole family. Thank you."

Gadar 2 in Parliament

Recently, Sunny attended a special screening of his film in London. A special screening of the film was also hosted by the film's team in the New Parliament House for the Lok Sabha members. The first screening​ of Gadar 2 started on August 25 at 11 am and will continue for three days. There will be five shows every day for the Lok Sabha members in the New Parliament building.

