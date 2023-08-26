Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Salman Khan's new bald look; says he loved Sunny Deol's Gadar 2

Shah Rukh Khan interacted with fans on Twitter during an #AskSRK session on Saturday afternoon. When a fan asked the Pathaan star to comment on Salman Khan's new look, he gave a warm response. One Twitter user also asked Shah Rukh about whether he watched Gadar 2, and he said that he loved the Sunny Deol film. Shah Rukh also reacted to Alia Bhatt's recent National Award win. (Also read: Salman Khan wows fans as he sports new bald look, internet says: 'He's giving full dedication towards his next film') Shah Rukh did an AskSRK session on Twitter on Saturday.

On Salman's new look

During the #AskSRK session, one fan asked Shah Rukh about the new look of Salman Khan, and wrote, "@iamsrk sir Salman bhai ka latest look bata rha hai ki wo jawan ka promotion kar rhe kya ye sach hai #asksrk (Salman's latest look seems to be a promotion for Jawan, is this true)." To this, Shah Rukh said, "Salman bhai ko mujhe pyaar dikhaane ke liye koi look nahi karna padhta….woh dil se hi mujhe hamesha pyaar karte hain…bas keh diya so keh diya (Salman doesn't need to look differently to show love for me... he loves me from his heart... that's all)!!"

A week ago, Salman Khan surprised fans when he stepped out of his home in Mumbai in a new hairdo. In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Salman was seen arriving at the restaurant in his car with an almost bald look.

On Gadar 2

Meanwhile, another fan asked Shah Rukh if he had watched Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. The sequel to the 2001 film has been churning massive numbers at the box office. It has recently entered the ₹400 crore club at the domestic box office, and is now inching towards crossing the ₹500 crore mark. Shah Rukh responded to the fan saying, "Yeah loved it."

On Alia Bhatt's National Award win

A fan also asked Shah Rukh about his reaction to Alia Bhatt winning the National Award for Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi. The fan's tweet read. "SIR ur lil one aka @aliaa08 got her first #NationalAwards feeling proud?? #AskSRK." Shah Rukh replied, "Yeah so happy for her and congratulations to all other winners too!!" Shah Rukh and Alia have previously starred together in the film Dear Zindagi.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Pathaan, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He will be next seen in Atlee’s upcoming action film Jawan, which also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and Sunil Grover, among others. The first track from the film, the romantic track titled Chaleya, is already a hit with the audiences. The film releases on September 7.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON