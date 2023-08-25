Films that made Sanjay Leela Bhansali a seven-time National Award winner: From Devdas to Gangubai Kathiawadi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known as an auteur for a reason. His seven wins at National Film Awards over the years prove not only his genius, but also his versatality. He's scored these victories across a wide range of filmmaking departments, from direction and screenwriting to technical skills like music composition and editing. (Also Read: National Film Awards 2023: Kriti Sanon congratulates Alia Bhatt, says ‘So glad to share this moment with you’) Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a seven-time National Film Award recipient(AFP)

Here are the six films for which Bhansali has won the National Awards for:

Devdas

Bhansali's directorial won the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment in 2002. The period romance starred Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Kirron Kher, and Jackie Shroff among others.

Black

Bhansali's 2005 directorial won the Best Feature Film in Hindi. Visually poles apart from Devdas, Bhansali's mastery over the Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukjerji-starrer was a testament to his versatility as a visionary.

Mary Kom

Omang Kumar's 2014 boxing drama, starring Priyanka Chopra in the titular role, was co-produced by Bhansali. In fact, he was instrumental in getting Priyanka on board. It won the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the National Awards.

Bajirao Mastani

Bhansali's 2015 period romance Bajirao Mastani, starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka, won him the Best Director honour at the National Film Awards.

Padmaavat

Bhansali's 2018 period film, also starring Deepika and Ranveer, along with Shahid Kapoor, won him the Best Music Director honour. Bhansali has been a composer of his films since Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela (2013). The album of Padmaavat included memorable songs like Ghoomar, Khali Bali, Ek Dil Ek Jaan, and Binte Dil.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Bhansali's latest directorial last year has won him not one, but two awards this time. He won the Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Editing for the period film Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role, who also won the Best Actress honour at the 69th National Film Awards.

