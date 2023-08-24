National Film Awards 2023: R Madhavan dedicates Rocketry win to Nambi Narayanan, Pankaj Tripathi congratulates Kriti

Here's how the winners reacted:

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

R Madhavan, the director and lead actor of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, that won the Best Film, posted a screenshot of the TV screen announcing the same, along with a picture of him with his mother. He wrote on the Instagram Story, “Wish you the happiest birthday Amma. All your appas and Nambi sirs blessings.”

R Madhavan celebrates Best Film win for Rocketry

Shershah

Karan Johar posted a still from his production, Vishnu Vardhan's action film Shershah, on his Instagram Stories. The Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani-starrer won a Special Mention. Karan shared the poster with tiranga emojis.

His production house Dharma Productions tweeted, ““Apne desh se bada koi dharam nahi hota”🇮🇳 We're honoured as #Shershaah receives the #69thNationalFilmAward for the Special Jury Award in the Feature Films category. Extending our deepest gratitude and respect for the @MIB_India. Thank you to our audiences for the unending love...yeh dil maange more!”

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj, who won the Best Supporting Actor for Laxman Utekar's Mimi, said in a statement, reflecting on the recent death of his father, “This is unfortunately a period of loss and grieving for me. If Babuji was around, he would have been really happy for me. When I first got the National award mention, he was very proud and pleased. This National Award I dedicate to him and his spirit. I’m who I’m today because of him. I’m in loss of words due to this time but I’m happy and grateful to the team. Kriti also has won the Best Actress, so a huge congratulations to her.”

Pankaj previously won a Special Mention award for Amit R Masukar's Newton in 2018.

777 Charlie

Rakshit Shetty, who starred in and produced 777 Charlie, that was adjudged the Best Kannada Film, took to Twitter and wrote, “Words cannot justify the happiness and delight this news has delivered! While I am ecstatic and overwhelmed, I am also feeling humbled and grateful. This is a proud moment for all of us at @ParamvahStudios. Many congratulations @Kiranraj61, the hardwork has paid off (two hugs and black heart emojis).”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON