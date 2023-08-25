Main Nikla Gaddi Leke composer Uttam Singh slams Gadar 2 makers: ‘They should at least have the etiquette’

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 continues to bring in massive numbers at the box office and break records. Amid the success, composer Uttam Singh shared his disappointment with the team of Gadar 2 for using his original tracks in the sequel, in an interview with Amar Ujala. Uttam had originally composed the original songs, Main Nikla Gaddi Leke and Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava, which were recreated by music director Mithoon. (Also read: Dimple Kapadia watches Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 at Mumbai theatre, ignores paparazzi as she leaves venue in a hurry. Watch) Uttam Singh has reacted to the recreation of his original songs in Gadar 2.

What the composer said

In the interview with Amar Ujala, composer Uttam Singh said in Hindi, “They didn’t call me for Gadar 2 and I don’t have the habit of calling and asking for work. They have used two of my songs in the film and I have also heard that they have used the background music that I composed. They should at least have the etiquette to ask me once and talk to me before using my songs in the film.”

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is the sequel to Anil Sharma's 2001 film Gadar Ek Prem Katha. Sunny and Ameesha Patel reprise their role of Tara Singh and Sakeena. Anil's son Utkarsh Sharma also reprised his role as Jeete in the film. Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh (Sunny Deol)'s journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet Singh, (Utkarsh Sharma), from the Pakistani Army. The film, which released on August 11, has grossed around ₹411.10 crore.

Sunny Deol's reaction

Recently, Sunny Deol took to Instagram and shared a video in which he thanked fans and said with tears of joy in his eyes, “Thank you everyone that you liked Gadar 2. I never thought this would happen. We have crossed ₹400 crore and will go further. It was possible only because of you. You all liked the film. You all liked Tara Singh, Sakina and the whole family. Thank you.”

Earlier, Dharmendra has shared a video of enthusiastic fans dancing inside the theatre on his Twitter and wrote, "Love you all for your loving response… Gadar (folded hands emoticon)." In the video, there were numerous fans, who started dancing to the Gadar 2 song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke after watching the film.

