Dimple Kapadia watches Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 at Mumbai theatre, ignores paparazzi as she leaves venue in a hurry. Watch

Dimple Kapadia recently watched Sunny Deol's recent super hit film Gadar 2, nearly two weeks after its release. She was earlier rumoured to be dating Sunny Deol. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account posted a video of Dimple exiting the Gaiety-Galaxy in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Also Read | Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol come together for Karim Morani's birthday bash) Dimple Kapadia was seen exiting a Mumbai theatre.

Dimple ignores paparazzi

For the outing, Dimple wore an oversized white shirt, black pants and a bucket hat. She wore sneakers and also carried a bag. As she exited the cinema hall the paparazzi surrounded her for photos. Dimple, however, ignored them and hurried inside her car. She also lifted her hand over her head when the paparazzi gathered near her.

Amrita had once spoken about Sunny, Dimple

Several years ago, Dimple was said to be in a relationship with Sunny. Actor Amrita Singh was once asked about Dimple’s relationship with Sunny. As quoted by Yahoo in 2017, Amrita had said, “I think she’s having her cake and eating it too. She’s got nothing to lose and most importantly, she’s got her guy where she wants him. So what if it’s not heading anywhere? When you’ve already lived a life, you are happy with a relationship that’s at status quo.”

Dimple and Sunny featured in several films

Dimple was previously married to actor Rajesh Khanna, with whom she has two daughters, Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna. Sunny tied the knot with Pooja Deol in 1984. They have two children--Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol.

In 2021, Dimple and Sunny attended producer Karim Morani's birthday bash. However, they were clicked separately. They have featured in several movies in their career which include Arjun (1985), Aag Ka Gola (1989), Manzil Manzil (1984), Narsimha (1991) and Gunaah (1993).

Dimple's projects

Dimple was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, a romantic comedy film directed by Luv Ranjan. Produced by Luv Films and T-Series Films, it also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, and Boney Kapoor among others. She was also seen in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan (2023) and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra (2022).

Sunny's film

Sunny is the lead actor in Anil Sharma's Gadar 2. He is currently in London where he graced a special screening of the film. Talking about Gadar 2, Sunny was quoted by news agency PTI, “Indians all over the world are celebrating this film, I can't tell you how beautiful it is. I never expected it to be what it was, what it is right now.”

He also added, "I believe that every man wants his wife to be like Sakeena and every woman wants her husband to be like Tara Singh. And, the family, the way they hold on together and fight off everything, that's the basic USP (unique selling point) of the story."

